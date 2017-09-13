

Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in a recent Kanata home invasion.

Police say it happened in the 100 block of Westover Crescent around 10:50 in the morning of September 11th.

Police say two men in construction-style clothing rang the doorbell of the home. The only person home at the time was a woman who answered the door. Police say the suspects forced their way in while armed with handguns, restrained the woman and searched the home. The suspects allegedly left with only a couple of women's handbags.

Police described the suspects as:

#1: Asian male, medium height/build, short hair, wearing a yellow construction hat, a fluorescent vest over a black jacket, sunglasses, and yellow/black Stanley work gloves.

#2: Caucasian male, medium height/build, wearing a construction hat and fluorescent jacket, black pants with a reflective stripe, sunglasses, and black work gloves.

- The suspects carried a large black duffle bag, possibly Adidas, with a "UCLA" marking and yellow stripes