

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The O-Train will be out of service for the next two weeks.

OC Transpo’s Trillium Line will be shutdown from Saturday, June 17 until Friday, June 30 for planned maintenance activities.

The city says the work is taking place during the summer, when ridership is lower, in order to minimize impact on transit customers.

Bus Route 107 will run between Bayview and South Keys Stations, with limited stops along the way.