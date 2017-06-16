O-Train out of service for two weeks
O-Train
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Friday, June 16, 2017 4:33AM EDT
The O-Train will be out of service for the next two weeks.
OC Transpo’s Trillium Line will be shutdown from Saturday, June 17 until Friday, June 30 for planned maintenance activities.
The city says the work is taking place during the summer, when ridership is lower, in order to minimize impact on transit customers.
Bus Route 107 will run between Bayview and South Keys Stations, with limited stops along the way.