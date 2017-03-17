

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police have charged a 30-year-old man in relation to an early-morning stabbing in Overbrook on Friday.

Police were called to Lola Street and Presland Road arond 6:15 a.m., after a fight involving a group of people.

A 20-year-old victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Police said the suspect was arrested nearby.

Joshua Rector Iis charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, among other charges.

He's due in court on Saturday.