Man charged after morning stabbing on Lola Street
Published Friday, March 17, 2017 7:54AM EDT
Ottawa Police have charged a 30-year-old man in relation to an early-morning stabbing in Overbrook on Friday.
Police were called to Lola Street and Presland Road arond 6:15 a.m., after a fight involving a group of people.
A 20-year-old victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Police said the suspect was arrested nearby.
Joshua Rector Iis charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, among other charges.
He's due in court on Saturday.