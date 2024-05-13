Man injured in Carleton Place stabbing
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a stabbing that left one man injured on Sunday.
Officers responded to the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital at around 1 p.m. where a 36-year-old man was being treated for stab wounds and other injuries.
OPP say in a news release that they believe the man was stabbed at a residence on Caldwell Street earlier in the day.
Investigators believe the stabbing to be an isolated incident and say there is no risk to public safety.
A police presence remains at the scene near the home where the alleged assault took place.
No details on arrests or suspects were provided.
The incident remains under investigation by the Lanark Detachment and Lanark OPP Crime Unit, with assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit.
Anyone with information or with any relevant doorbell or dashcam images are asked to contact the Lanark OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and refer to incident # E240589449.
If you want to remain anonymous, call Lanark County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8847, You can also provide tips anonymously online at Lanark County Crime Stoppers.
