Major crash closes highway in West Quebec
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, January 24, 2017 12:49PM EST
A massive pileup involving at least seven transport trucks closed a highway in west Quebec early Tuesday morning.
The collision happened eastbound on Hwy. 20 near St. Zotique, close to the Ontario border.
The roads were icy at the time. One truck driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
