Farm Boy will open its 24th store at Ottawa's popular CF Rideau Centre this Saturday. The locally grown fresh food chain first opened 36 years ago in Cornwall. The fresh food company will cater to the busy shoppers at the Rideau Centre and those living and visiting the By Ward Market and surrounding area.

The store will feature their popular Farm Boy private label products and Farm Boy Kitchen meals, void of additives and preservatives.

“We are excited to be opening our newest Farm Boy at CF Rideau Centre, Ottawa’s premiere shopping destination,” says Jeff York, Farm Boy co-CEO. “We have developed a small format store we think our urban shoppers and residents will enjoy featuring the best Farm Boy wholesome fresh options in a convenient, easy-to-shop, welcoming location. We’re looking forward to opening our doors this week and serving our newest downtown customers.”

Farm Boy Rideau Store Hours:

Monday to Saturday – 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Breakfast Hot Bar hours: Opens early – each Monday to Friday at 6:30 a.m.