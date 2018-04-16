

Two Ottawa firefighters were rushed to hospital Monday afternoon when a floor collapsed while they battled a fire in a Stittsville home.

Fire crews were called to 24 Snowberry Way around 1:20 p.m. for reports of blaze that started in an electrical panel.

Two volunteers firefighter went into the home to search for the origin on the fire when they fell through the main level floor to the basement.

One of the firefighters was able to get out on their own.

The second firefighter was unresponsive and needed to be rescued by the Rapid Intervention Team. He is now in hospital in a medically induced coma, according to Ottawa Fire Chief Gerry Pingitore.

Pingitore says the firefighter was treated by paramedics and responsive upon arrival to hospital.

“He’s been put into an induced coma and sedated so that he can remain intubated just in case his esophagus received heated gases, at which point it may smell, he said.”

Ottawa Fire is investigating the cause of the fire. The office of the Fire Marshal has also been called in.

The couple who owns the home was able to escape the blaze on their own.

One of the occupants of the home was treated by paramedics on scene and was not transported to hospital.