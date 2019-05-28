

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are asking for help finding a missing 40-year-old man.

Marc Vinette was last seen Saturday, May 25, in the area of Oakridge Blvd., a residential street east of the intersection of Woodroffe Ave. and Meadowlands Dr. W.

Vinette is described as white, approximately 5'11 (180 cm) with an athletic build. He has medium length brown hair with a blonde streak in the front and wears black framed glasses. He was wearing a grey short sleeved t-shirt and grey stone washed jeans.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Marc is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where he is currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, daily.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477, or crimestoppers.ca.