Worker suffers serious injuries in workplace incident in Manotick

A man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a workplace accident in Manotick.

Emergency crews responded to a call for a workplace injury in the area of Manotick Main Street and Century Road Wednesday morning.

Ottawa paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa the call reported a light pole fell over and struck a road maintenance person.

The victim, an adult male, was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Ottawa police say a workplace injury occurred in the area, resulting in a person being injured and a pole damaged.

The Ministry of Labour has been advised of the incident.