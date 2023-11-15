Woman arrested on arson charges for Ottawa Hospital General Campus vandalism

The Ottawa Police have laid charges against a 33-year-old Ottawa woman in relation to gasoline and alleged anti-Semitic messages being poured in a clinical area of the Ottawa Hospital on Nov. 9.

The suspect was arrested on early Wednesday morning after a search warrant was executed at her residence.

Police say they attended the hospital at about 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 9 at the Ottawa Hospital General Campus in the 500 block of Smyth Road.

OPS says gasoline was found to have been poured at the hospital with messages relating to the conflict in Israel and Gaza left nearby.

The hospital said at the time they believed the messages to be anti-Semitic, however police say they do not believe the incident was hate-motivated.

No additional details on the messages were provided.

A 33-year-old woman of Ottawa, who was not named, has been charged with several offences:

Attempt to commit arson endanger life

Attempt to commit arson damage property

Mischief, Obstruct property

Mischief, property damage endangering life

Possess incendiary material for arson

Disobey lawful order of court

Breach of probation

The woman will appear in court this afternoon.