Woman, 67, dead in Sandy Hill apartment fire

A 67-year-old woman is dead after a fire at a home east of downtown Ottawa on Monday night.

The fire happened on Wiggins Private, in the south end of Sandy Hill. Fire officials said the call came in from an alarm monitoring company just after 10:10 p.m.

Several 911 calls followed, with people reporting heavy black smoke and flames coming from a first floor apartment. Firefighters traced the fire to the bedroom and quickly put it out, officials said.

"An occupant was located and rescued out of the apartment by firefighters," Ottawa Fire Services said in a news release. "Firefighters brought the occupant outside and assessed and treated the occupant prior to Ottawa Paramedics arriving on scene."

Ottawa police said a 67-year-old woman died as a result of the fire. One other person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Friends and neighbours identified the woman who died as Shirley Bennett. Neighbours said she used a wheelchair and had recently moved into the apartment.

An OC Transpo bus was on scene to shelter other people who evacuated the building, fire officials said.

The Office o the Fire Marshal and the Ottawa police arson unit are investigating the fire.

- with files from Leah Larocque, CTV News Ottawa