Woman, 19, dies in Gatineau ATV crash
A 19-year-old woman has died after an ATV crash in Gatineau Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened around 4 p.m. on an off-road path near Cantley, TVA Gatineau reported. An 18-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Gatineau fire officials said they attended the scene in a wooded area near Rue Bourbon and Beauchastel. They transported the male victim via a specialized off-road vehicle to an ambulance standing by, they said.
Emergency crews were at the scene for several hours.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
