Woman, 19, dies in Gatineau ATV crash

A 19-year-old woman has died after an ATV crash in Gatineau Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on an off-road path near Cantley, TVA Gatineau reported. An 18-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Gatineau fire officials said they attended the scene in a wooded area near Rue Bourbon and Beauchastel. They transported the male victim via a specialized off-road vehicle to an ambulance standing by, they said.

Emergency crews were at the scene for several hours.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.