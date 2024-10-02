Ottawa councillor posts social media video of close call with car while cycling

An Ottawa councillor has posted video on social media of what appears to be a close call with a car while biking in Ottawa.

The videos on Coun. Jeff Leiper's X account shows a car coming close to his bicycle while trying to pass as the councillor was cycling past several parked vehicles.

A car horn can be heard as the vehicle passes Leiper.

"I caught up with this driver at Parkdale - he gained no time and only endangered himself and others with his angry choice," Leiper said in the post.

The video was posted the evening of Oct 1, and appears to be along Wellington Street West near Parkdale Avenue.

“Some protected bike lanes on (Wellington Street West) would be nice,” says one reply to the video.

“And that is why I refuse to ride on Wellington,” says another post.

Another response says, “You weren’t in the bike lane?”

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to Coun. Leiper for comment.