OTTAWA
Ottawa

Ottawa councillor posts social media video of close call with car while cycling

Ottawa Coun. Jeff Leiper posted video on social media of a close call with a vehicle while cycling on Wellington Street. (Jeff Leiper/X) Ottawa Coun. Jeff Leiper posted video on social media of a close call with a vehicle while cycling on Wellington Street. (Jeff Leiper/X)
Share

An Ottawa councillor has posted video on social media of what appears to be a close call with a car while biking in Ottawa.

The videos on Coun. Jeff Leiper's X account shows a car coming close to his bicycle while trying to pass as the councillor was cycling past several parked vehicles.

A car horn can be heard as the vehicle passes Leiper.

"I caught up with this driver at Parkdale - he gained no time and only endangered himself and others with his angry choice," Leiper said in the post.

The video was posted the evening of Oct 1, and appears to be along Wellington Street West near Parkdale Avenue.

“Some protected bike lanes on (Wellington Street West) would be nice,” says one reply to the video.

“And that is why I refuse to ride on Wellington,” says another post.

Another response says, “You weren’t in the bike lane?”  

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to Coun. Leiper for comment.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 Investigates

W5 Investigates Travelling along the world's most dangerous land route for migrants

In a five-part series this week on CTVNews.ca and CTV National News at 11, W5's Avery Haines follows the harrowing journeys of migrants who risk their lives crossing the Darien Gap and ride atop Mexico's notorious 'Train of Death'. In this third installment, Haines travels across the Mexico-U.S. border.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

Windsor

London

Kitchener

Barrie

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News