OC Transpo cancels plan to buy 60-foot electric buses for now
A planned expansion of OC Transpo's zero-emission bus (ZEB) fleet is expected to be delayed and the city won’t be getting any 60-foot electric buses, according to a new report.
A report prepared for the Oct. 10 Transit Commission meeting says that while some new buses are expected to be delivered to Ottawa between now and the end of the year, many more will not arrive until the first quarter of 2025.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
"New Flyer's lead bus, or first bus of the order, is currently in production and is expected to be delivered in October 2024," the report says. "New Flyer has informed the City of a 1 – 2-month production delay impacting 16 of the 22 buses originally scheduled for Q4 2024, that should now arrive in Q1 2025."
Four Nova buses that were also expected to arrive in the fourth quarter of 2024 have also been delayed to the first quarter of 2025, with more pushed back into 2026.
"OC Transpo will receive four buses from NOVA in Q1 2025 with the remaining 47 expected to be delivered in Q4 2025 through to Q1 2026," staff said.
According to documents filed for the March 18 Transit Commission meeting, the city was supposed to receive 26 zero-emission buses in last quarter of 2024 – 22 from New Flyer and four from Nova – and 76 new buses in the latter half of 2025. The new timeline extends the delivery of the first 26 buses to March 2025 at the latest and now includes 80 buses expected between September 2025 and January 2026.
The report also states that the plan no longer includes 60-foot zero-emission buses, instead procuring only 40-foot buses instead.
"Due to the current market limitations of high-capacity electric buses, the ZEB Executive Steering Committee has directed Phase 1 of the ZEB program to shift from a mix of 196 40-foot electric buses and 154 60-foot articulated electric buses, to procure exclusively 40-foot buses," the report states. "The Executive Steering Committee also took into consideration the positive results of the 40-foot electric bus pilot, proving their abilities to meet all of the City’s operational and service delivery requirements."
Stittsville Coun. Glen Gower, chair of the Transit Commission, told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron that the plan to have 60-foot electric buses isn't completely off the table, but it's not as accessible right now because those buses are not as widely available.
"Staff have said there's a risk because of the availability of electric 60-foot buses in the marketplace. And so, there's a few ways we can deal with that. We can purchase more 40-foots instead of 60-foot or we can decide to procure some diesel buses," he said.
"It's a timing challenge because we've got some longer 60-foot high-capacity buses that are going to reach the end of their lifespan, where we don't want to keep them on the road because they become more expensive to maintain and more issues with reliability. If we get to the point where we're not satisfied that there are electric buses that are high capacity, that we may have to look at diesel as an interim measure or look at 40-foot."
Ottawa City Council approved a nearly $1-billion plan in 2021 to replace the full OC Transpo fleet with zero-emission buses by 2036. The city says each electric bus saves 25,000 litres of fuel per year. Currently, four zero-emission buses are in the transit fleet.
According to city data, the four pilot buses collectively are approaching 650,000 km on the road and have been exceeding their month mileage targets.
The current electrical service at OC Transpo's garage at 1500 St. Laurent Blvd. has adequate capacity to charge a total of approximately 30 electric buses. Work on Phase 1 of the St. Laurent South Garage civil infrastructure project was substantially completed in July and Phase 2 is in the design stage. Once both the civil infrastructure and electrical infrastructure projects are completed — slated for early 2026 — the south garage will have the capacity to park and charge 142 electric buses, staff say. Improvements are also planned for the north garage and a new parking structure at 1500 St. Laurent Blvd., giving charging capacity for at least 326 buses by the end of 2027.
According to the timeline in the report, 350 zero-emission buses are expected to be delivered to the city by September 2027.
Gower said despite the delay at the end of this year, the plan to have 350 electric buses by 2027 remains on track.
"It's just a slight delay in terms of what we were expecting to get by the end of this year."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bloc leader says ultimatum stands after Liberals vote against motion seeking boost to seniors' benefits
Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet says his ultimatum to the government stands, after the Liberals voted against a motion seeking money to boost seniors' benefits on Wednesday.
DEVELOPING Israel battles militants on two fronts and reports 8 combat deaths as fears of a wider war mount
Israel's ground incursion into Lebanon to battle Hezbollah militants left eight Israeli soldiers dead Wednesday, while the region braced for further escalation as Israel vowed to retaliate for Iran's ballistic missile attack a day earlier.
Trump 'resorted to crimes' after losing 2020 U.S. election, prosecutors say
Donald Trump 'resorted to crimes' after losing the 2020 election, federal prosecutors said in a court filing unsealed Wednesday.
BREAKING Toronto police officer rushed to hospital after being shot
Toronto police say an officer has been shot while conducting an investigation midtown.
Northern Ont. trial begins with shocking details about murder scene
The jury at the trial of a second-degree murder suspect in Sudbury on Wednesday heard graphic details of the crime scene discovered in a Kathleen Street apartment on Boxing Day 2020.
Canada's October temperatures set to teeter-totter due to record-breaking U.S. heat
Moving into the second week of October, the eastern half of Canada can expect some brisker fall air to break down from the north
Canadian figure skater suspended at least 6 years for 'sexual maltreatment'
Canadian figure skater Nikolaj Sorensen has been suspended for at least six years for 'sexual maltreatment,' the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner announced Wednesday.
U.S. airline safety board raises alarm over foreign carriers that may have Boeing 737 rudder issue
At least forty foreign air carriers could be flying Boeing 737 jets with a rudder control system that has the potential to jam, according to the Chair of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board.
Driver spotted going 234 km/h on Hwy. 174 in Ottawa's east end
A 27-year-old man is facing several charges after police observed a vehicle travelling 134 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 174 in Ottawa's east end.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Man dies following Sept. 22 assault; Fredericton police identify 'persons of interest'
Police in Fredericton are investigating a homicide after a man who was assaulted last week died from his injuries.
-
Police identify man found dead at Saint John encampment; foul play not suspected
The Saint John Police Force is investigating a sudden death after the body of a man was found at a tent encampment in the city.
-
Millbrook man wanted for attempted murder believed to be in Sydney: Cape Breton police
Police in Cape Breton are searching for a Nova Scotia man who is wanted for an attempted murder in Millbrook, N.S.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toronto police officer rushed to hospital after being shot
Toronto police say an officer has been shot while conducting an investigation midtown.
-
Police ID man fatally shot in parking lot of North York shopping centre
Police said 26-year-old Joey Omar Black was found shot in the parking lot of a shopping centre near Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West just before midnight on Monday.
-
Woman found dead inside west Toronto residence: police
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a home in The Junction neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Los Angeles Kings begin taxpayer-subsidized NHL pre-season road trip in Quebec City
The Los Angeles Kings have arrived in Quebec City to kick off the final stretch of their NHL training camp, in a trip that's buoyed by millions of dollars in public money.
-
Quebec premier says Ottawa should forcibly relocate half of asylum seekers
Premier Francois Legault says the federal government should force asylum seekers arriving in Quebec to move to other provinces, including people who have already settled in the province.
-
Here are the most expensive products sold at the SAQ during its accidental 30 per cent off sale
Wine lovers were busy last weekend snatching up some of the most expensive bottles for sale on the Quebec liquor board's website after an error led to an accidental discount of 30 per cent on everything.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. trial begins with shocking details about murder scene
The jury at the trial of a second-degree murder suspect in Sudbury on Wednesday heard graphic details of the crime scene discovered in a Kathleen Street apartment on Boxing Day 2020.
-
'Dream scenario' for Poilievre as Conservatives open up 20-point lead with NDP, Liberals tied
The latest Nanos numbers show Pierre Poilievre and the federal Conservative Party have opened up a significant lead, and Justin Trudeau’s Liberals have fallen back into a statistical tie with the NDP.
-
Ex-Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard concludes his testimony in sexual assault trial
Jacob Hoggard wrapped up his time on the stand in his sexual assault trial this morning after the Crown cross-examined him on apparent gaps in his memory.
Windsor
-
‘It was kind of like a job interview’: Accused Windsorite admits to communications with terrorist organization
WARNING: This article contains content some may find offensive. Reader’s discretion is advised.
-
Rodent rates rise in Windsor
Rodent rates have risen in Windsor this year.
-
Windsor re-dedicates Boer War Memorial in Jackson Park
The City of Windsor, in partnership with members of local military organizations, hosted a re-dedication ceremony on Wednesday for the historic Boer War Memorial in Jackson Park.
London
-
Client dies at London’s Carepoint facility
An investigation is underway at London's safe consumption site after someone who visited the facility died.
-
SafeSpace leaving Old East Village location, transitioning to outreach service for women and sex workers
A drop-in shelter for women and gender-nonconforming Londoners living unsheltered is closing its doors in the Old East Village and transitioning to an outreach service.
-
Minto Fire Department forced to disband specialty rescue teams
The Minto Fire Department has made the difficult decision to pause its specialty rescue programs.
Kitchener
-
Tenants union fighting 'largest renovictor in Ontario'
Renters in Kitchener, Ont. have joined with a local tenants union to call out the 'largest renovictor in Ontario.'
-
Elmira jewellery store closing up for good just shy of its 100th anniversary
The family-owned business, which has been a fixture on Arthur Street South since 1927, made the difficult decision to shut down following a smash and grab robbery back in June.
-
Advocates for Wilmot farmland take their message to International Plowing Match
Concerned farmers travelled to the International Plowing Match in Lindsay, Ont. to take their message about the proposed Wilmot farmland assembly directly to the provincial government.
Barrie
-
Aurora, Ont. man convicted of manslaughter after wife's disappearance sentenced
An Aurora, Ont. man who has maintained his innocence despite being convicted of killing his wife will learn his fate in a Newmarket courtroom on Wednesday.
-
OPP issues warning about Facebook Marketplace scams
Thinking about buying concert tickets or other items on Facebook? Police are warning the public about the risks of buying concert tickets and other items through social media, particularly Facebook Marketplace and Messenger.
-
Community mourns Ontario man killed in collision with unmarked OPP vehicle
Tributes have started pouring in for a Midland, Ont. man who died after reportedly being struck by an unmarked provincial police vehicle over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE AT 5:45
LIVE AT 5:45 Winnipeg police to provide details on critical incident on Main Street
The Winnipeg Police Service will provide more details about a critical incident Wednesday afternoon.
-
Unknown Canadian soldier from First World War identified as Manitoba man
The grave of a previously unknown Canadian soldier has been identified as a man from Hayfield, Man. who fought in the First World War.
-
Manitoba premier apologizes to defence lawyers as legislature session resumes
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has apologized to defence lawyers for comments he made in ousting one of his caucus members.
Calgary
-
Pilot error to blame for Calgary plane crash that killed 6: report
A formal investigation into a fatal plane crash west of Calgary that killed six people in 2023 says the pilot was ill prepared and was driven by 'personal desire' to make the flight.
-
Vecova announces closure of main building in 2025, saying it's 'simply not sustainable' to keep open
Vecova has announced the planned closure of its main facility on 33 Street N.W.
-
Calgary teen missing for 2 weeks, family concerned for her welfare
Calgary police are looking for a teen who's been missing for two weeks.
Edmonton
-
'A cover up': Fort Chipewyan releases report showing cancer-causing substances found at dock
Low water levels on the Athabasca River in Fort Chipewyan this Spring revealed more than community leaders had bargained for.
-
Nav Canada has no record of 'chemtrails' conversation with Alberta government
There are renewed questions over a recent comment by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on whether the province is being sprayed from above by so-called chemtrails.
-
City says counting ballots by hand in next year's elections will cost an extra $4.8M, wants province to pay
The City of Edmonton says next year's municipal election will cost taxpayers nearly $5-million more than expected.
Regina
-
Regina updates unhoused population stats with Point in Time count
Over one hundred volunteers gathered at the Mamaweyatitan Centre on Tuesday night to help conduct the 2024 Point In Time (PIT) Count.
-
Hard for voters to get excited about Saskatchewan's 'little election,' political scientist says
A Saskatoon-based political scientist doesn't expect Saskatchewan's provincial election to be dominated by large issues, explosive events or political fireworks prior to voting day on Oct. 28.
-
Riders' Trevor Harris named CFL Player of the Month for September
Saskatchewan Roughriders' quarterback Trevor Harris was named the Canadian Football League's (CFL) Player of the Month for September on Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Hard for voters to get excited about Saskatchewan's 'little election,' political scientist says
A Saskatoon-based political scientist doesn't expect Saskatchewan's provincial election to be dominated by large issues, explosive events or political fireworks prior to voting day on Oct. 28.
-
'It was just like it disappeared': Hundreds fall victim to bike theft each year in Saskatoon
A reminder from police to lock up your bikes because bike thefts are a constant concern in our city, and the thefts are being linked to other criminal activity.
-
Saskatoon police officer who shot man during operation cleared of any wrongdoing: SIRT
Saskatchewan’s police watchdog says an officer who shot a Saskatoon man while executing a warrant at a home on Lisgar Avenue did nothing wrong.
Vancouver
-
Several 'aggressors' arrested after B.C. teen swarmed, B.C. RCMP say
Three young suspects have been arrested in connection with a swarming attack on a teenager in B.C.'s Okanagan last week – and authorities have asked the public to stop circulating disturbing videos of the incident.
-
Alleged leak to media prompts B.C. police misconduct probe: OPCC
An officer with the Surrey Police Service who shared a screenshot of internal communication warning of a staffing shortage may have committed misconduct, according to the provincial watchdog.
-
RCMP appeal for information after 3 women report stranger sex assaults in North Vancouver
Mounties in North Vancouver are warning the public about three sexual assaults reported in the same area of the city last month, releasing a video and appealing to the public in an effort to advance the investigation.
Vancouver Island
-
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Victoria crash
A pedestrian was struck by a taxi and rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries in downtown Victoria early Wednesday morning.
-
Private isle paradise on Vancouver Island looking for new owners
An island on Vancouver Island's Sproat Lake, "Sunset Island" is up for sale.
-
Expected La Nina weather pattern could ease ongoing drought conditions in B.C.
British Columbia's nagging drought could be eased by an incoming weather pattern that may bring a colder and wetter than normal winter, says Sean Fleming, an adjunct UBC professor of atmospheric sciences.
Kelowna
-
Several 'aggressors' arrested after B.C. teen swarmed, B.C. RCMP say
Three young suspects have been arrested in connection with a swarming attack on a teenager in B.C.'s Okanagan last week – and authorities have asked the public to stop circulating disturbing videos of the incident.
-
'It's ridiculous': Kelowna father furious after violent attack on his 13-year-old daughter
A father in Kelowna is furious after his 13-year-old daughter was brutally beaten on Gyro Beach. He is calling for criminal charges in the devastating attack, which was caught on video by multiple bystanders.
-
Officer's fatal shooting of Kamloops suspect was 'necessary and reasonable' use of force, IIO finds
The officer who shot and killed a forcible confinement suspect in Kamloops two years ago was justified in doing so, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.