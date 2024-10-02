'There is a lot of panic:' Ottawa Lebanese community fears for family as violence escalates

The Lebanese community in Ottawa continues to fear for their loved ones as the war between Israel and Hezbollah continues to escalate.

"There is a lot of panic, there's a lot of chaos, a lot of fear," said Ahmad Araji, the president of the Lebanese Club of Ottawa, speaking to CTV News from Beirut.

He's been in Beirut for a few months and has registered with the Canadian government for a flight out, but hasn't been contacted yet.

Israel has bombed what it says are militant targets across large parts of Lebanon, killing over 1,000 people, a quarter of whom are women and children, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.

Israeli airstrikes killed Hezbollah's top leader, Hassan Nasrallah, and several of his top commanders in quick succession last week. Israeli forces are carrying out what they say are limited ground incursions into southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah said Wednesday that its fighters had battled troops near the border, and the Israeli military announced that eight of its soldiers, including at least one commando, had been killed in the fighting.

As smoke rises across Lebanon from the latest strikes, there is increasing uncertainty for Canadians there.

"We need a cease fire immediately. I really, truly hope that the escalations happening around us don't affect a ceasefire deal in Lebanon. We can't handle a war like this. We're not equipped for a war like this," he said.

His reaction comes after Iran's decision to launch some 180 missiles at Israel in retaliation to the targeted killing of Nasrallah.

Wednesday marks Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year. For many in the Jewish community, the celebrations will be muted this year with the anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel next week.

"We will remain resolute, but we can't help but exercise an enhanced degree of caution due to the situation and the fact that whenever there is unrest in the Middle East it has a negative impact on the Jewish community here and we bear the brunt of it in Canada," said Richard Robertson with B'nai Brith Canada.

"This was already going to be a muted high holiday season for us—a muted Jewish New Year due to the fact that immediately following the new Year we will be marking the one year anniversary of the Hamas atrocities of October 7."

In a social media post on Wednesday, the Ottawa Police Service said it is increasing its presence and patrols around Jewish and Islamic places of worship, as well as community centers.

"We recognize that next week, October 7th, marks the beginning of hostilities. We are closely monitoring the situation and assessing any potential impacts on our local community," Ottawa police said.

"Our priority is the safety and security of all community members, and we remain committed to fostering a peaceful and supportive environment during this time."

The Toronto Police and York Regional Police also announced they would be deploying additional patrols through the weekend and next week.

With files from The Associated Press

This story will be updated