OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Man accused of smashing products at Orleans store after not finding what he wanted

    Ottawa police are looking to identify this man accused of smashing product in a store on Tenth Line Road on Aug. 31, 2024. (Ottawa Police Service/handout) Ottawa police are looking to identify this man accused of smashing product in a store on Tenth Line Road on Aug. 31, 2024. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)
    Share

    Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of mischief following an incident in Orléans in late August.

    The man is accused of breaking products inside a store in the 1900-block of Tenth Line Road on Aug. 31.

    Ottawa police said he was in the store at around 7:30 a.m. but when he was told the store didn't carry a product he was looking for, he allegedly began breaking things. He then left the store and boarded an eastbound bus towards the area of Trim Road and Millenium Park.

    The suspect is described as a Black man, around 25 years old, approximately 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 (170-175 cm), with a thin build and short facial hair. At the time of the incident, he was seen wearing a black t-shirt and red bucket hat.

    Anyone with information about this individual's identity or about this incident is asked to contact the Const. Lapierre of the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222, extension 8477 or lapierrej@ottawapolice.ca

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News