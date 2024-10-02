Man accused of smashing products at Orleans store after not finding what he wanted

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of mischief following an incident in Orléans in late August.

The man is accused of breaking products inside a store in the 1900-block of Tenth Line Road on Aug. 31.

Ottawa police said he was in the store at around 7:30 a.m. but when he was told the store didn't carry a product he was looking for, he allegedly began breaking things. He then left the store and boarded an eastbound bus towards the area of Trim Road and Millenium Park.

The suspect is described as a Black man, around 25 years old, approximately 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 (170-175 cm), with a thin build and short facial hair. At the time of the incident, he was seen wearing a black t-shirt and red bucket hat.

Anyone with information about this individual's identity or about this incident is asked to contact the Const. Lapierre of the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222, extension 8477 or lapierrej@ottawapolice.ca.