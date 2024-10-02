OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Military police investigating student's death at Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.

    Royal Military College is shown in Kingston, Ontario on Friday April 29, 2022. (Lars Hagberg/THE CANADIAN PRESS) Royal Military College is shown in Kingston, Ontario on Friday April 29, 2022. (Lars Hagberg/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
    Military police are investigating the death of a student at the Royal Military College (RMC) in Kingston, Ont.

    The Department of National Defence says RMC was notified of the death of a student on campus Tuesday morning.

    No further information about the death is being released. DND says a military police investigation, in support of the coroner, is underway.

    "Our priority and thoughts right now are with the family, friends, and colleagues with whom we share this pain and offer our support," DND said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

    "Next-of-kin have been notified, and at the request of the grieving family, we ask everyone to respect their privacy during this difficult period."

    The Royal Military College is a military university located in Kingston. It offers undergraduate programs in the Social Sciences, the Humanities, Science and Engineering.

