OTTAWA
    Driver spotted going 234 km/h on Hwy. 174 in Ottawa's east end

    A 27-year-old man is facing several charges after police observed a vehicle travelling 134 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 174 in Ottawa's east end.

    The Ottawa Police Service traffic unit was conducting a late-night enforcement initiative and observed a driver going 234 km/h on Highway 174 near Blair Road on Sept. 20.

    The speed limit is 100 km/h on the regional road.

    "The vehicle was then spotted by an Ottawa Police K9 Unit officer on Highway 417," police said. "The officer then attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled into the downtown core."

    Police say on Tuesday, officers arrested and charged the driver from Ottawa with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police under the Criminal Code and stunt driving.

    The stunt driving charge includes a 30-day licence suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

