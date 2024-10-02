Police investigating lunchtime brawl between students at Nicolas-Gatineau high school

Police have increased their presence at a Gatineau high school after a lunchtime fight between students left one teenager with injuries.

Police were called to Nicolas-Gatineau Polyvalente high school on Boulevard la Vérendrye at approximately 11:10 a.m. Tuesday following a gathering and "confrontation" between students.

Paramedics were called to assess the injuries of one teenager during the altercation, police said in an emailed statement.

The teen was able to return to class with their parent's consent.

An investigation continued into the evening and police identified a student who appeared to be causing concern among some students.

The teenager was issued a $225 fine for disturbing the peace, police say.

"The SPVG advises young people not to wait for a situation to escalate before talking to a school counsellor or their parents," police said.

"Also, if young people absolutely must leave the school grounds during break time, we recommend that they quickly return to the school grounds, where school workers are present and can take action in the event of a problem."

Gatineau police remain present at the school on Wednesday and say they will "not hesitate" to intervene if further incidents occur.