With any luck, there won't be rain on Friday the 13th
With any luck, Friday the 13th won’t bring any rain to end the work week.
According to Environment Canada, the forecast calls for clouds and a small chance of showers in the morning.
The high is expected to be 14 C.
Overnight will be cloudy with some fog patches developing- a low of 5 C.
A similar forecast is in store for Saturday, some fog patches in the morning making way for clouds. The high calls for 14 C.
Sunday is expected to be cloudy with a chance of showers and a high of 12 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 13-15
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING A teacher dies and 2 people are wounded in a stabbing in a French school. Terrorism is suspected
A man armed with a knife killed a teacher and wounded two others on Friday at a high school in northern France, an attack being investigated as potential terrorism.
Warning: Graphic 'They had been cooked alive': Family suffers severe burns escaping Hamas militants
When Hamas militants set their home ablaze, a couple huddled around their one-year-old baby to protect her from burns.
DEVELOPING Israel orders unprecedented evacuation of 1 million in Gaza as possible ground offensive looms
Israel's military told some 1 million Palestinians on Friday to evacuate northern Gaza and head to the southern part of the besieged territory, an unprecedented order applying to almost half the population ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling Hamas militant group.
Warning: Graphic Israel releases horrific images of slain children after Hamas attack
Israel's government showed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO defence ministers graphic images of dead children and civilians on Thursday, saying they were killed by Palestinian group Hamas as it builds support for its response.
Hamas practised in plain sight, posting video of mock attack weeks before border breach
Less than a month before Hamas fighters blew through Israel's high-tech "Iron Wall" and launched an attack that would leave more than 1,200 Israelis dead, they practised in a very public dress rehearsal.
Microsoft clears last hurdle to buying Call of Duty maker Activision in US$69 billion deal
Microsoft's purchase of Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard won final approval Friday from Britain's competition watchdog, reversing its earlier decision to block the US$69 billion gaming deal and removing the final obstacle for one of the largest tech transactions in history.
WARNING: GRAPHIC 'Most of the people were dead,' volunteer medic in Israel reports, upon arriving to help
A volunteer medic who arrived in southern Israel the day after a surprise incursion by Hamas told CTV News he is operating in survival mode while helping identify the dead.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Canada sends evacuation flights out of Israel, video from Hamas shows the group practising a mock attack, and Canadians stuck in the Gaza Strip are urging Canada to step up.
DEVELOPING Live updates on Day 7 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
Israel's military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate Friday ahead of a feared Israel ground offensive. The directive came on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning they received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza within 24 hours.
Atlantic
-
A tiny solution to a major housing crisis in Halifax
According to Halifax Mayor Mike Savage, a planned $9.5 million dollar affordable tiny home community, to be built in Lower Sackville, N.S., is an example of finding a creative solution to tackle an important housing problem.
-
Teenager, 15, charged with manslaughter following death of 11-year-old boy: N.B. RCMP
A 16-year-old teenager has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of an 11-year-old boy in Shippagan, N.B. last year.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Israel orders unprecedented evacuation of 1 million in Gaza as possible ground offensive looms
Israel's military told some 1 million Palestinians on Friday to evacuate northern Gaza and head to the southern part of the besieged territory, an unprecedented order applying to almost half the population ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling Hamas militant group.
Toronto
-
Ontario family scammed $3,500 trying to rent cottage on Facebook
An Ontario family says they were scammed out of nearly $3,500 after trying to rent a cottage through Facebook Marketplace.
-
'Just so much terror': Toronto mother of 2 living in Gaza desperate to be evacuated amid Israel-Hamas war
A Toronto mother of two young children living in Gaza says she’s desperate to be evacuated as the Israel-Hamas war wages on and the possibility of a ground offensive intensifies.
-
'It's really taken off': 94-year-old Ontario author celebrates release of latest book
The release of 94-year-old Douglas Hall's latest book has been an inspiration for many at his retirement home east of Toronto.
Montreal
-
Montreal Jewish institutions, places of worship on heightened alert amid threat of protests
Jewish institutions and communities in Montreal are on heightened alert after a former Hamas leader reportedly called for a global day of protest Friday targeting the community.
-
'Fed up' with decline of French, Quebec seeks tuition hike for out-of-province students at English universities
The Quebec government is proposing an increase in tuition fees for international and out-of-province students attending English-language universities as a way to protect the French language.
-
Here are the roads that will be closed this weekend in and around Montreal
Those driving in and around Montreal on the weekend should note that certain routes will be closed due to roadwork and the Grande Marche in downtown Montreal on Sunday. Notably, the Trans-Canada Highway (A-40) westbound, the Honoré-Mercier Bridge and the Saint-Pierre interchange are best avoided to alleviate the possibility of gridlock headaches.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario family scammed $3,500 trying to rent cottage on Facebook
An Ontario family says they were scammed out of nearly $3,500 after trying to rent a cottage through Facebook Marketplace.
-
Former nun, 97, charged in historical sexual assaults at northern Ont. residential schools
A 97-year-old Ottawa woman is facing charges involving sexual assault allegations at northern Ontario residential and day schools in the 1960s and 70s.
-
Sudbury teacher guilty of misconduct for inappropriate relationship with students
A now former teacher in Sudbury has been found guilty of professional misconduct by the Ontario College of Teachers.
London
-
Province pledges $51.6 million to replace Regina Mundi
The provincial government has announced $51.6 million in funding to replace Regina Mundi College in south London.
-
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 23
Here's what you need to know before day 23 of the Nathaniel Veltman alleged terror-motivated murder trial.
-
Knights squeeze past Petes in OT
Easton Cowan, in his first game back since returning from Toronto Maple Leafs training camp, and Sam Dickinson scored in regulation for London.
Winnipeg
-
Security concerns heightened in Winnipeg's Jewish, Palestinian communities
Increased security measures are in place in Winnipeg amid the escalating Israel-Gaza war as the Jewish community says a former Hamas leader has called for 'a day of mobilization' around the world.
-
'They see people as dollar signs': Manitoba RCMP and U.S. Border Patrol warn human smuggling cases have spiked
Manitoba RCMP and U.S. Border Patrol agents say cases of human smuggling have spiked this year, with nearly 250 people trying to cross illegally.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Israel orders unprecedented evacuation of 1 million in Gaza as possible ground offensive looms
Israel's military told some 1 million Palestinians on Friday to evacuate northern Gaza and head to the southern part of the besieged territory, an unprecedented order applying to almost half the population ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling Hamas militant group.
Kitchener
-
'Many sleepless nights': Search continues for missing vulnerable Ont. man
It’s been five months since Nathan, a vulnerable man with down syndrome, was reported missing from Toronto, and his family admits they’ve been having a hard time.
-
Police release video of Conestoga Mall theft
The video, which appears to be from the store’s security camera, shows eight people walk into the nearly empty business and begin to rip phones from the display tables.
-
What happens next for the people the K-W Symphony owes money to?
Around three weeks after the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony filed for bankruptcy, its creditors met inside the Conrad Centre for the Performing Arts in Kitchener to hear about what to expect going forward.
Calgary
-
1 person in life-threatening condition after Thursday evening shooting in northeast Calgary
Police are on the scene of a shooting at 16 Avenue and 36 Street early Thursday evening.
-
Alberta's masking directive for hospitals takes regional approach
Some doctors say Alberta's new directive on masking in hospitals doesn't go far enough and is confusing.
-
'No means no': Protesters express frustration over tribunal order to allow major Canmore developments
Dozens of protesters in Canmore are expressing their frustration over a recent Alberta Court of Appeal decision to allow two major developments on the town’s eastern edge to proceed, which would almost double the area’s population.
Saskatoon
-
Dramatic arrest video shows Sask. woman screaming following collision that killed child
An emotional video showing the moment police charged a woman who hit and killed a child played in court on the third day of her trial.
-
Saskatoon library asking city council for budget bump to cover new hires
The Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) is expected to ask the city for a 3.49 per cent increase when councillors start mulling the coming budget next month.
-
Saskatoon expected to announce new homeless shelter locations by end of October
The City of Saskatoon is expected to announce the location of two new homeless shelters by the end of the month.
Edmonton
-
8-game suspension given to Edmonton hockey player whose skate sliced opponent's neck
An Edmonton junior hockey player has been banned from his league for about six weeks for a "kicking motion" that sliced open an opponent's neck.
-
Alberta's masking directive for hospitals takes regional approach
Some doctors say Alberta's new directive on masking in hospitals doesn't go far enough and is confusing.
-
Downtown Edmonton welcoming 3 new retailers as U of A study finds one-third of street-front stores empty
Although empty storefronts have become more noticeable in Edmonton's core in recent years, attitudes towards downtown's retail future are bullish among at least some businesses and academics.
Vancouver
-
Police presence ramps up at B.C. synagogues and community centres after global call for action by former Hamas leader
Rabbi Harry Brechner says a gift of flowers -- from a non-Jewish woman -- to his synagogue Wednesday triggered deep emotions.
-
Volunteers and search and rescue teams not giving up search for beloved Whistler senior
At least 50 volunteers are showing up every day to help find Whistler, B.C. resident Robert McKean.
-
B.C. government claws back child-care benefits from family with newborn
A Vancouver couple who just had their second child want other parents to know about an unexpected financial burden they face due to provincial policies.
Regina
-
'Parents' Bill of Rights' officially introduced in Sask. legislature, beginning pronoun policy's push into law
The provincial government's 'Parents' Bill of Rights' was introduced and read a first time in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Thursday.
-
'Very powerful experiences': Regina church group's pilgrimage interrupted by outbreak of Israel-Gaza war
As the Israel-Gaza war continues to escalate, it continues to draw attention from people from all over the world, including in Regina.
-
'Smokescreen': Sask. parent blasts lack of mental health supports amid 'Parents' Bill of Rights' debate
Saskatchewan's Official Opposition is highlighting the challenges faced by queer youth accessing mental health supports following the introduction of the 'Parents' Bill of Rights' in the legislature.