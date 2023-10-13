With any luck, there won't be rain on Friday the 13th

With any luck, Friday the 13th won’t bring any rain to end the work week.

According to Environment Canada, the forecast calls for clouds and a small chance of showers in the morning.

The high is expected to be 14 C.

Overnight will be cloudy with some fog patches developing- a low of 5 C.

A similar forecast is in store for Saturday, some fog patches in the morning making way for clouds. The high calls for 14 C.

Sunday is expected to be cloudy with a chance of showers and a high of 12 C.