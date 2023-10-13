Ottawa

    • With any luck, there won't be rain on Friday the 13th

    Fall October day in Ottawa

    With any luck, Friday the 13th won’t bring any rain to end the work week.

    According to Environment Canada, the forecast calls for clouds and a small chance of showers in the morning.

    The high is expected to be 14 C.

    Overnight will be cloudy with some fog patches developing- a low of 5 C.

    A similar forecast is in store for Saturday, some fog patches in the morning making way for clouds. The high calls for 14 C.

    Sunday is expected to be cloudy with a chance of showers and a high of 12 C.  

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Warning: Graphic

    Warning: Graphic Israel releases horrific images of slain children after Hamas attack

    Israel's government showed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO defence ministers graphic images of dead children and civilians on Thursday, saying they were killed by Palestinian group Hamas as it builds support for its response.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates on Day 7 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    Israel's military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate Friday ahead of a feared Israel ground offensive. The directive came on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning they received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza within 24 hours.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News