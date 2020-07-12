OTTAWA -- Ottawa has been in Stage 2 of Ontario's reopening framework for exactly one month as of Sunday.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced a regional strategy for Stage 2, allowing areas with low COVID-19 case counts to ease pandemic restrictions earlier than areas with high case counts.

Ottawa was among the first regions allowed to ease restrictions when Stage 2 came into effect June 12.

Since then, the number of active COVID-19 cases has remained relatively steady. Between June 12 and July 12, the number of active cases has fallen, overall, from a high of 84 on June 13 to a low of 40 on July 10. Currently, there are 50 known active cases of the disease.

Ottawa Public Health announced 151 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 between June 12 and July 12; however, at least five cases were also removed from the total case count as they were deemed to be in residents from outside of Ottawa.

During Stage 2, there were two days where no new cases were announced by OPH. Six new COVID-19 related deaths were announced in the past month. Ottawa is currently on its 16th straight day of reporting zero new COVID-19 deaths.

A spike of 16 cases was reported Saturday, but OPH said that was due to a lag in reporting, meaning the number of new cases announced represented cases from more than the usual 24-hour period.

Hospitalizations remain in the single digits. As of Sunday, two people are in hospital, with none of them in intensive care.

Changes have also come to everyday life, with masks being made mandatory in enclosed public spaces in Ottawa by public health order. A mandatory mask by-law will be discussed at Ottawa city council on Wednesday, which includes fines for non-compliance.

CTV News has learned Ontario Premier Doug Ford will announce details of Stage 3 on Monday.

The premier is set to make an announcement at Queen's Park Monday afternoon.

CTV News Toronto confirms the government will enter Stage 3 using a regional approach similar to Stage 2.

It remains unclear if Ottawa will be among the first regions to enter Stage 3.

According to the government's framework, Stage 3 includes, "Reopening most remaining workplaces and community spaces, while carefully and gradually lifting restrictions. Public health advice and workplace safety guidance will remain in place and available. Large public gatherings will continue to be restricted."

In Stage 2, gatherings were increased to 10 or fewer people, from five or fewer, restaurants were allowed to reopen their patios, places of worship reopened with limited capacity, shopping malls and hair salons reopened, and splash pads and public pools could once again be used.

"If not now, when?"

With a Stage 3 announcement set for Monday, local business owners are eager to find out what it will mean for them.

Some have had to keep their doors closed since the start of the pandemic.

"The services that we do are generally pertaining to the face, and that’s prohibited in phase two," said Kim Bui, co-owner of Pure Beauty Studio, which remains closed.

She’s hopeful the next phase will allow her to reopen her business.

"We should be able to reopen because, if not, our livelihoods are at stake. We have families to feed, roofs to keep over our heads, and just a business that simply is a dream really."

Meanwhile, other businesses have been able to reopen amid stage 2, but owners say it has come at a cost.

"Right now, we’re just hoping to stay relevant; we’re hoping people will support us and drop by,” said Curtis Houlden, owner of Tail Gators on Merivale Road.

Houlden said he has been able to reopen a small patio four days a week, but it isn’t financially sustainable and he hopes that will change soon.

"I’m always trying to look at the positive, but the reality is, to answer that question, for sure I’m frustrated, because if not now, when?"