OTTAWA -- There are 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, while no new deaths have been reported for a 17th straight day.

Ottawa Public Health announced the new cases in their daily update on their COVID-19 dashboard.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 2,159 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 263 deaths.

Two people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses, with one in the intensive care unit.

Recovering from COVID-19

Just over 85 per cent of all lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are considered resolved.

Ottawa Public Health says 1,837 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. One new recovery was reported on Monday.

There are currently 59 known active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa.

Institutional outbreaks

There are four active institutional outbreaks in Ottawa.

They are at: