OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • North Grenville, Ont. considering 2nd on-demand transit bus as system exceeds expectations

    An NGTransit on-demand bus in North Grenville, Ont. on Nov. 11, 2024. (Jack Richardson/CTV News Ottawa) An NGTransit on-demand bus in North Grenville, Ont. on Nov. 11, 2024. (Jack Richardson/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    North Grenville, Ont. is considering the addition of a second on-demand transit bus as desire for the new system exceeds expectations.

    NGTransit was implemented earlier this year. It’s a six-seat bus with room for two wheelchairs and unlike a traditional bus that serves specific stops, it operates by a curb-to-curb service.

    "In many respects, it’s a victim of its own success," said North Grenville deputy mayor John Barclay.

    Riders sign up for the service online, either through the municipality’s website or a mobile app. Currently, there is only one bus in service but demand is rising.

    According to a report presented at the municipality's council meeting last week, the first-year ridership projection was reached in just 6 months.

    "It’s gone really well," said Hillary Geneau, the municipality’s director of corporate services.

    Inside an on-demand bus in North Grenville, Ont on Nov. 12, 2024. (Jack Richardson/CTV News Ottawa)

    Original projections estimated that average daily ridership would reach 29 passengers by the end of the first year of service. The average is now projected to be 39 by the end of the year.

    The report indicates adding a second bus would cost the municipality up to $291,395. North Grenville can apply to be included in the Ontario Transit Investment Fund (OTIF), which supports regional transit projects.

    If successful, OTIF would cover 50 per cent of the cost for the second bus.

    The possible second bus would start as another on-demand option for riders in North Grenville, but the municipality is looking at alternative options, including connecting to the new north-south LRT line in Ottawa.

    "The goal would be to get folks to the southernmost LRT station so Limebank, which should be opening very soon, and then from there they can connect to downtown Ottawa or to the airport," Geneau said.

    NGTransit cost breakdown

    According to Northgrenville.ca, here are the prices for riders to use NGTransit:

    Adults: $5 per ride, $70 for monthly pass

    Youth (12-19): $3 per ride, $42 for monthly pass

    Children under 12 ride for free but must be accompanied by an adult.

    More details to come

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News