North Grenville, Ont. considering 2nd on-demand transit bus as system exceeds expectations

North Grenville, Ont. is considering the addition of a second on-demand transit bus as desire for the new system exceeds expectations.

NGTransit was implemented earlier this year. It’s a six-seat bus with room for two wheelchairs and unlike a traditional bus that serves specific stops, it operates by a curb-to-curb service.

"In many respects, it’s a victim of its own success," said North Grenville deputy mayor John Barclay.

Riders sign up for the service online, either through the municipality’s website or a mobile app. Currently, there is only one bus in service but demand is rising.

According to a report presented at the municipality's council meeting last week, the first-year ridership projection was reached in just 6 months.

"It’s gone really well," said Hillary Geneau, the municipality’s director of corporate services.

Inside an on-demand bus in North Grenville, Ont on Nov. 12, 2024. (Jack Richardson/CTV News Ottawa)

Original projections estimated that average daily ridership would reach 29 passengers by the end of the first year of service. The average is now projected to be 39 by the end of the year.

The report indicates adding a second bus would cost the municipality up to $291,395. North Grenville can apply to be included in the Ontario Transit Investment Fund (OTIF), which supports regional transit projects.

If successful, OTIF would cover 50 per cent of the cost for the second bus.

The possible second bus would start as another on-demand option for riders in North Grenville, but the municipality is looking at alternative options, including connecting to the new north-south LRT line in Ottawa.

"The goal would be to get folks to the southernmost LRT station so Limebank, which should be opening very soon, and then from there they can connect to downtown Ottawa or to the airport," Geneau said.

NGTransit cost breakdown

According to Northgrenville.ca, here are the prices for riders to use NGTransit:

Adults: $5 per ride, $70 for monthly pass

Youth (12-19): $3 per ride, $42 for monthly pass

Children under 12 ride for free but must be accompanied by an adult.

