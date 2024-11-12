North Grenville, Ont. considering 2nd on-demand transit bus as system exceeds expectations
North Grenville, Ont. is considering the addition of a second on-demand transit bus as desire for the new system exceeds expectations.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
NGTransit was implemented earlier this year. It’s a six-seat bus with room for two wheelchairs and unlike a traditional bus that serves specific stops, it operates by a curb-to-curb service.
"In many respects, it’s a victim of its own success," said North Grenville deputy mayor John Barclay.
Riders sign up for the service online, either through the municipality’s website or a mobile app. Currently, there is only one bus in service but demand is rising.
According to a report presented at the municipality's council meeting last week, the first-year ridership projection was reached in just 6 months.
"It’s gone really well," said Hillary Geneau, the municipality’s director of corporate services.
Inside an on-demand bus in North Grenville, Ont on Nov. 12, 2024. (Jack Richardson/CTV News Ottawa)
Original projections estimated that average daily ridership would reach 29 passengers by the end of the first year of service. The average is now projected to be 39 by the end of the year.
The report indicates adding a second bus would cost the municipality up to $291,395. North Grenville can apply to be included in the Ontario Transit Investment Fund (OTIF), which supports regional transit projects.
If successful, OTIF would cover 50 per cent of the cost for the second bus.
The possible second bus would start as another on-demand option for riders in North Grenville, but the municipality is looking at alternative options, including connecting to the new north-south LRT line in Ottawa.
"The goal would be to get folks to the southernmost LRT station so Limebank, which should be opening very soon, and then from there they can connect to downtown Ottawa or to the airport," Geneau said.
NGTransit cost breakdown
According to Northgrenville.ca, here are the prices for riders to use NGTransit:
Adults: $5 per ride, $70 for monthly pass
Youth (12-19): $3 per ride, $42 for monthly pass
Children under 12 ride for free but must be accompanied by an adult.
More details to come
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Former B.C. premier John Horgan dies at 65
John Horgan, who served as British Columbia's premier from 2017 to 2022 has died. He was 65.
Labour minister pushes for 'deal at the table' after Canada Post union issues strike notice
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says the federal government currently has no plans to intervene in negotiations after the union representing Canada Post workers issued a 72-hour strike notice.
What consumers need to know if Canada Post workers strike ahead of a busy holiday season
Canada's postal workers could walk off the job or the company could lock them out as soon as 12:01 a.m. ET Friday if the union and the company don't reach an agreement. Here are tips for shoppers and businesses.
BREAKING Feds move to end work stoppages at ports, order binding arbitration
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says he is intervening to end the work stoppages at ports in both British Columbia and Montreal.
Ottawa high school principal apologizes for song played during Remembrance Day assembly
The principal of an Ottawa high school is apologizing to students, parents and guardians after an Arabic-language song was played during the school's Remembrance Day service. The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is conducting a "thorough investigation" to ensure it "is addressed appropriately and meaningfully."
23 arrested after at least 100 shots fired in exchange of gunfire outside Toronto recording studio: police
Police say 23 people are in custody after at least 100 shots were fired in an exchange of gunfire outside a West Queen West recording studio on Monday night.
Black market butter: What's behind the recent string of dairy thefts?
The case of the missing butter remains a mystery, but some have ideas on what's behind the unusual crimes.
The Taliban will attend a UN climate conference for the first time
The Taliban will attend a UN climate conference for the first time since their takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, the country's national environment agency said Sunday.
Campaign staffer resigns after N.S. PCs accused of vote-buying with Tim's gift cards
The Nova Scotia Liberal Party has filed a complaint with Elections Nova Scotia, accusing a Progressive Conservative candidate of trying to buy votes by allegedly handing out gift cards outside of a Tim Hortons.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Campaign staffer resigns after N.S. PCs accused of vote-buying with Tim's gift cards
The Nova Scotia Liberal Party has filed a complaint with Elections Nova Scotia, accusing a Progressive Conservative candidate of trying to buy votes by allegedly handing out gift cards outside of a Tim Hortons.
-
Icy spots possible Wednesday morning as temperatures fall below freezing
A mix of wet snow, rain, and drizzle continues across the Maritimes Tuesday afternoon and evening. Overnight temperatures will fall to below freezing for most of the region. Any standing wet surfaces could turn icy early Wednesday morning.
-
Woman dies, two in hospital after vehicle crashes into power pole: Cape Breton police
A 19-year-old woman has died after she was ejected from a vehicle that crashed into a power pole in Howie Centre, N.S.
Toronto
-
Rock thrown at moving vehicle causes serious crash north of Toronto
Police have released new video footage that shows a vehicle speeding through a red light and crashing into another vehicle in Markham after its driver was reportedly struck by a rock and rendered unconscious.
-
Doug Ford calls Mexico 'backdoor' for Chinese cars, says Canada should sign bilateral trade deal with U.S.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wants to see a bilateral trade deal between Canada and the U.S. if Mexico doesn’t crack down on “unfair” Chinese auto imports into North America.
-
23 arrested after at least 100 shots fired in exchange of gunfire outside Toronto recording studio: police
Police say 23 people are in custody after at least 100 shots were fired in an exchange of gunfire outside a West Queen West recording studio on Monday night.
Montreal
-
Body found in Montreal park identified as cryptocurrency influencer
The body of a man that was found in a park in the Ahunstic-Cartierville borough last month has been identified as cryptocurrency influencer Kevin Mirshahi.
-
Quebec group not happy after Supreme Court deletes unilingual rulings from website
A Quebec civil liberties group says it intends to push forward with legal action after the Supreme Court of Canada responded to its translation demand by simply removing thousands of unilingual judgments from its website.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Feds move to end work stoppages at ports, order binding arbitration
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says he is intervening to end the work stoppages at ports in both British Columbia and Montreal.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. suspect sentenced to house arrest five days before vicious attack on ex-girlfriend
The 18-year-old man accused in a vicious attack on his ex-girlfriend in Cobalt last week was sentenced to house arrest five days before the Nov. 3 assault.
-
'Justice for Kaylie': Dozens of supporters show up to northern Ont. man's court hearing
Dozens of 'Justice for Kaylie' supporters rally Tuesday morning during the first court hearing for the northern Ontario man accused in a vicious attack on his ex-girlfriend.
-
Northern Ontario teen recovering in hospital after being attacked; ex-boyfriend charged with attempted murder
Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus was among approximately 120 people who gathered Sunday night for a candlelight vigil near the scene of a vicious attack against a 16-year-old in Cobalt.
Windsor
-
Ont. woman arrested in Texas for stolen guns, prohibited rifle bound for Canada
An Ontario woman is facing multiple charges in Texas after deputies allegedly found stolen firearms, a prohibited rifle and ammunition in her possession during a traffic stop.
-
As Canada Post strike looms, Windsor businesses brace for potential disruptions
Ruth Hoang’s business relies heavily on e-commerce, with about 90 per cent of her sales coming from online orders.
-
Man charged in intimate partner violence case arrested for second bail breach
The man was initially arrested earlier this year and charged with assault, assault with choking, and uttering threats related to an incident of intimate partner violence.
London
-
London doctor sprays MP’s office with ketchup again, hours after mischief charge was dropped
Nearly a year ago, Loubani was arrested and charged with mischief for spraying ketchup on the exterior of Member of Parliament Peter Fragiskatos’ office. He spent a night at the holding cells inside London Police Service Headquarters.
-
Former Sarnia, Ont. basketball coach arrested in connection to additional historical sexual offence charges
A former Sarnia basketball coach has been charged with additional charges in connection with two historical sexual offence investigations.
-
Skilled trades preparing for anticipated building bonanza
The need for skilled trades workers has not eased in the London region, despite a slowdown in construction elsewhere in the province.
Kitchener
-
Black market butter: What's behind the recent string of dairy thefts?
The case of the missing butter remains a mystery, but some have ideas on what's behind the unusual crimes.
-
Labour minister pushes for 'deal at the table' after Canada Post union issues strike notice
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says the federal government currently has no plans to intervene in negotiations after the union representing Canada Post workers issued a 72-hour strike notice.
-
University of Guelph working on new first-year residence
The University of Guelph says it will be building a new first-year residence as demand for student accommodation continues to put pressure on the school.
Barrie
-
Infant death under investigation in Innisfil neighbourhood
South Simcoe police were called to a residence in an Innisfil neighbourhood on Friday for medical service involving an infant.
-
Asphalt truck rollover on Highway 400 exit ramp under investigation
Police closed the Highway 400 south exit ramp to Highway 88 in Bradford following a commercial vehicle rollover late Tuesday morning.
-
Ont. woman accused of impersonating registered nurse makes 1st court appearance
Hailey Roberts, 33, made her first virtual appearance in a Collingwood courtroom on Tuesday following allegations of falsifying documents and impersonating a registered nurse.
Winnipeg
-
How a possible Canada Post strike would affect Winnipeg services
The City of Winnipeg is alerting the public of service changes if Canada Post workers walk off the job.
-
Weeklong closure of Portage Avenue East begins today
A weeklong closure of Portage Avenue East is set to begin Tuesday to allow for pre-construction traffic signal work at Portage and Main.
-
23-year-old dead after assault on North End street: police
Winnipeg police say they are investigating after a man was fatally assaulted on a North End street.
Calgary
-
Labour minister pushes for 'deal at the table' after Canada Post union issues strike notice
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says the federal government currently has no plans to intervene in negotiations after the union representing Canada Post workers issued a 72-hour strike notice.
-
Holiday festivals and Christmas events in Calgary this winter
If you're a fan of Christmas lights and holiday celebrations, there are lots of events in Calgary to take in.
-
Calgarians given a window into the life of Louis Riel
This week, Calgarians can visit the Confluence Historic Site for a look at the life of one of Canada's most notorious rebels.
Edmonton
-
What consumers need to know if Canada Post workers strike ahead of a busy holiday season
Canada's postal workers could walk off the job or the company could lock them out as soon as 12:01 a.m. ET Friday if the union and the company don't reach an agreement. Here are tips for shoppers and businesses.
-
Cross-province effort to locate Edmonton woman wanted in B.C. road rage assault
Authorities in B.C. and Alberta are working together in search of an Edmonton woman charged in connection with a brutal road rage assault earlier this year.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former B.C. premier John Horgan dies at 65
John Horgan, who served as British Columbia's premier from 2017 to 2022 has died. He was 65.
Regina
-
Sask. police watchdog shares details of fatal rollover in Moose Jaw, driver charged
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is sharing more details regarding a fatal rollover in Moose Jaw late this week.
-
Jelly Roll coming to Regina's Brandt Centre in 2025
Grammy nominated artist Jelly Roll will be coming to the Queen City in March.
-
Saskatoon firefighters rescue man trapped inside garbage truck
The Saskatoon Fire Department was called in for a rescue on Monday after a man got stuck inside a garbage truck.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon firefighters rescue man trapped inside garbage truck
The Saskatoon Fire Department was called in for a rescue on Monday after a man got stuck inside a garbage truck.
-
Jelly Roll coming to Saskatoon in March
Jelly Roll is coming to Saskatoon.
-
Saskatoon Public Library workers initiate one-day strike
Saskatoon Public Library workers will be on strike Tuesday as part of ongoing contract negotiations with SPL.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former B.C. premier John Horgan dies at 65
John Horgan, who served as British Columbia's premier from 2017 to 2022 has died. He was 65.
-
LIVE
LIVE Dr. Bonnie Henry to speak after first human case of avian influenza detected in B.C.
Two days after officials announced a teenager in B.C. had contracted Canada’s first-ever presumptive human case of avian influenza, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is set to provide an update Tuesday morning.
-
5 seriously injured after Hwy. 1 crash, including Good Samaritan who tried to help
Several people were seriously injured in the multi-vehicle crash that partially shut down Highway 1 in Burnaby, B.C., early Tuesday morning – including a Good Samaritan who pulled over to help.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former B.C. premier John Horgan dies at 65
John Horgan, who served as British Columbia's premier from 2017 to 2022 has died. He was 65.
-
60-year-old skateboarder seriously injured in hit-and-run in Comox: RCMP
Mounties on Vancouver Island are appealing for witnesses in a hit-and-run that left a 60-year-old skateboarder seriously injured on Monday.
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
Kelowna
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
-
B.C. emergency room closed for 3rd time in 9 days
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.
-
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.