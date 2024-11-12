Ottawa high school principal apologizes for song played during Remembrance Day assembly

The principal of an Ottawa high school is apologizing to students, parents and guardians after an Arabic-language song was played during the school's Remembrance Day service.

The assembly for students and staff at Sir Robert Borden High School on Monday included the song 'Haza Salam' being played.

"It has come to my attention that the inclusion of the song 'Haza Salam' in the program caused significant distress to some members of our school community," principal Aaron Hobbs said in a letter to Sir Robert Borden families Monday evening. "For this, I would like to offer my apologies."

'Haza Salam' translates in English to "This is Peace." On YouTube, there are several different versions of the song 'Haza Salam' and it has become a song to oppose the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

"Our intention during the ceremony was to foster a message of peace and remembrance, reflecting on the importance of unity and reconciliation," Hobbs says. "However, we recognize that the song chosen—while intended to highlight themes of peace— also inadvertently caused offence and discomfort to some students, and for that, we regret our choice."

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) said Tuesday afternoon that it was conducting a "thorough investigation into this issue to ensure it is addressed appropriately and meaningfully."

"Student well-being is our priority, and we are committed to ensuring a safe and supportive learning environment for all students," the OCDSB said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa, adding it will not comment further until the investigation is complete.

The Jewish Federation of Ottawa says it has been in contact with both the school and the public school board to discuss Monday's assembly.

"The Jewish Federation of Ottawa was deeply concerned to learn that a song related to the Gaza conflict was included in a Remembrance Day ceremony at Sir Robert Borden High School," the federation said on X.

"Remembrance Day is a solemn time to pay tribute to Canadian veterans. It is a day to pause, reflect and honour our Canadian heritage and the sacrifices made to uphold our values and freedom. Including a song associated with one side of an ongoing foreign conflict – especially one currently contributing to division and tension in our communities – reflects poor judgment for a public-school setting."

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board says on its website that schools host their own Remembrance Day ceremonies with student and staff participation, which include guest speakers and members of the community.

Nepean MPP Lisa MacLeod says the school did not follow the Royal Canadian Legion protocol for Remembrance Day services. In a social media post, MacLeod said she spoke with the OCDSB Director of Education Pino Buffone and, "shared my anger, disappointment and honestly utter confusion on how Remembrance Day at a school whose namesake was PM in WW1 could get this so wrong."

Hobbs says the school will "learn from this experience and strive to do better."

"We acknowledge that Remembrance Day is a solemn occasion, where the focus should remain on honouring those who have sacrificed their lives for the freedoms we hold dear. The inclusion of a song that could be seen as politically charged was not in line with the values of respect and unity that we strive to uphold at this school," Hobbs said, adding "I apologize to anyone who was hurt or offended."

"I want to reassure the entire school community that we are taking this matter seriously. We will be reviewing our procedures for selecting music and other content for future ceremonies, ensuring that all decisions are made with the utmost sensitivity and respect for the diverse backgrounds of our students. Our goal is always to bring the community together, and we recognize that we missed the mark this time."

The National Council of Canadian Muslims says it is concerned MacLeod referred to the song being included in the Remembrance Day service as an "egregious incident."

"We were disturbed but not shocked by Ontario MPP (Lisa MacLeod) who raised concerns that it was an 'egregious incident' that required 'disciplinary measures' for a Remembrance Day service to include a song in Arabic," the council said on social media, referencing MacLeod's Facebook post.

"People are now saying the quiet part aloud: it is entirely preposterous to suggest that speaking a language like Arabic is tantamount to hate. This recent statement is utterly unacceptable."