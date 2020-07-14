OTTAWA -- Restaurants in Ottawa are getting ready to welcome diners back inside their dining rooms for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to close.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Monday that Ottawa would be among the regions moving to Stage 3 of the province's reopening framework as of 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Stage 3 will allow nearly all businesses in Ottawa to reopen with pandemic control measures in place. A maximum of 50 people will be allowed indoors, provided they can physically distance. Smaller businesses will have smaller caps on the number of patrons allowed inside at one time.

Tables will be spaced at least six feet apart.

Masks are required in all indoor public spaces in Ottawa, and that will include restaurants, come Friday; however, you are allowed to remove your mask to eat and drink. You will be expected to have your mask on while waiting to be seated and while moving around the restaurant, to the washroom, for instance.

Washrooms will sanitized after each use.

Staff will be wearing masks and will be washing their hands between each contact with dishes and other guest items.

Restaurants will also be taking the contact information from at least one guest from each party to aid in contact tracing, should it be needed.