Ottawa police investigating threat made to Notre Dame High School

The Ottawa Police Service is investigating a threat made to a west end Catholic school.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says police received a threatening call regarding a threat at Notre Dame High School on Tuesday morning.

Police notified the school and are currently on-site investigating

"The police are doing an excellent job ensuring the safety and security of everyone in the building, and I would like to express my gratitude for their outstanding service," said a letter from the Board sent to parents.

"The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We take this matter very seriously and are cooperating fully with the police investigation."

The school is not in lockdown and remains open, police say.

"We are taking this incident very seriously," police said in a social media post.

The Board says it will provide more updates to parents as they learn more.

"We recognize that this news may be troubling and want to be transparent about the situation," the Board said.

