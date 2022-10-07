What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 7-10

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the Thanksgiving weekend.

For a look at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Thanksgiving weekend, click here.

BRYAN ADAMS

Bryan Adams brings his "So Happy It Hurts" tour to Canadian Tire Centre Friday night.

The tour is in support of his 15th studio album, titled "So Happy It Hurts."

For tickets, visit canadiantirecentre.com.

OTTAWA 67'S

The Ottawa 67's play two games at TD Place this weekend.

Friday night, the 67's host Kitchener at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the 67's entertain the North Bay Battalion. Game time is 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit ottawa67s.com.

ATLETICO OTTAWA

Atletico Ottawa hosts York United on Sunday at TD Place.

Game time is 6 p.m.

Don't miss the halftime show featuring Hip Hop Dance Crew DM Nation and post match fireworks.

For tickets, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca.

LOREENA MCKENNITT

Canadian artist Loreena McKennitt visits the National Arts Centre Friday night to commemorate the 30th anniversary of her Juno Award winning album, The Visit.

See McKennitt Friday night at the NAC.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30778.

THE ULTIMATE DAVID BOWIE TRIBUTE

The National Arts Centre hosts the Ultimate David Bowie Tribute Saturday night – Heroes\Bowie\Berlin – 1976-1980.

Enjoy 26 iconic songs featuring three female singers, eight musicians and three backing vocalists.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30039.

FALL RHAPSODY

Checkout the vibrant colours taking over Ottawa-Gatineau during the NCC's Fall Rhapsody.

The fall colours are on display in Gatineau Park, in downtown Ottawa and across the Greenbelt.

The NCC is running a free shuttle bus on Saturday and Sunday from the Canadian War Museum and the Canadian Museum of History to Gatineau Park.

For information on the NCC's activities, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/events/fall-rhapsody.

SAUNDERS FARM FRIGHTFEST

Frightfest returns to Saunders Farm for the Haunting Season.

Checkout multiple haunted attractions, street theatre, fresh food and homemade confections.

Frightfest runs until Halloween night.

For more information, visit https://saundersfarm.com/.

THE SAWMILL 2 AT LANSDOWNE

Saunders Farm presents The Sawmill 2 Underground at Lansdowne this Halloween season.

Checkout The Sawmill on 14 nights until Oct. 31.

For more information, visit https://www.sawmillhaunt.ca/.

SKREAMERS

Skreamers is alive for another Halloween season at Proulx Farm on O'Toole Road in Ottawa.

Take a ride on the wild wagon through the border forest and then stroll through the Side Laboratory and Front Barn.

SKreamers runs until Oct. 31.

For more information, visit skreamers.ca.

ACRES OF TERROR

Cannamore Orchard hosts its 30th year of Acres of Terror, billed as Eastern Ontario's Most Terrifying Halloween Attraction.

Check out the Spooky Wagon Ride, House of Terror, Spooky Village and Fog Maze.

For tickets and information, visit https://www.cannamoreorchard.com/acres-of-terror.

PUMPKINFERNO AT UPPER CANADA VILLAGE

Pumpkinferno is back at Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg.

Take a tour through the outdoor art exhibit to see over 7,000 hand-carved pumpkins all lit at night along a kilometre long path in the 19th century backdrop.

Pumpkinferno runs until Oct. 30.

For more information, visit uppercanadavillage.com.

FORT HENRY

Pumpkinferno is back at Fort Henry in Kingston this Halloween season.

Checkout the enchanted wonderland of brilliant pumpkin sculptures at Fort Henry National Historic Site nightly until Oct. 31.

For tickets, visit forthenry.com.

GERRY DEE

Gerry Dee brings his 'Alone. On a Stage' tour to Ottawa.

See Gerry Dee Friday night at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe.

For more information, visit meridiancentrepointe.com.

HI-GH-ON-MU-SIC

Rousing Rhythm presents HI-GH-ON-MU-SIC Saturday night at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe.

It's a popular event for music lovers.

The performance is in Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi.

For tickets, visit meridiancentrepointe.com.

VAN GOGH 360

It's the final weekend to see Van Gogh 360 at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

Pieces include "The Starry Night", "Sunflowers", and "Café Terrace at Night."

For more information, visit https://vangogh360.com/.

CARLETON BUTTERFLY SHOW

Carleton University's 23rd annual Biology Butterfly Show wraps up on Sunday.

For more information, visit the Carleton University website.

MUSEUMS

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

WEEKEND BIKE DAYS

It's the final weekend for the NCC's popular weekend bikedays.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation from 8 a.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. on Sunday. The road will be closed to vehicles between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street.

The parkways will be closed to vehicles and open for active transportation users during the following periods:

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Thanksgiving Monday

Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.

Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Thanksgiving Monday.

Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph

OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

CARP FARMERS MARKET

The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers Market continues this month.

Visit the farmers' market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carp Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit carpfarmersmarket.ca.

METCALFE FARMERS MARKET

The Metcalfe Farmers' Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit metcalfefm.com.

BARRHAVEN MARKET

The Barrhaven Market is open every Sunday.

Visit the Nepean Woods Park and Ride from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday until Oct. 30.

BARRHAVEN FARMERS MARKET

The Barrhaven Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.

The market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://barrhavenfarmersmarket.com/.

PUMPKIN FEST

Proulx Maple and Berry Farm presents Pumpkin Fest.

Don't miss mazes, wagon rides, the petting farm and more.

For more information, visit https://proulxfarm.com/pumpkinfest/.

FALL FUN ON THE FARM

The Log Farm invites you to enjoy Fall Fun at the Farm.

Enjoy wagon rides, corn maze, scarecrows, pumpkins and more.

For more information, visit https://thelogfarm.com/.

CANNAMORE ORCHARD

Checkout Family Activity Weekends at Cannamore Orchard.

Go for a ride on the covered wagon, ride the famous cow-train, play in the family activity area and walk through the orchard.

For more information, visit https://www.cannamoreorchard.com/.

PUMPKIN SEASON

Pumpkin season is underway at Saunders Farm.

Don't miss the jumbo jumpers, hedge mazes, play structure, haunted hayride and more.

For more information, visit saundersfarm.com.

UNIVERSITY SPORTS

The University of Ottawa women's soccer team hosts Ontario Tech Friday night. Game time is 7 p.m.

The University of Ottawa women's soccer team hosts Laurentian on Sunday. Game time is 1 p.m.

The Carleton Ravens men's soccer team hosts Ontario Tech Friday night. Game time is 7 p.m.

The Carleton Ravens women's soccer team hosts Laurentian on Saturday. Game time is 1 p.m.