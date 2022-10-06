What's open and closed in Ottawa on Thanksgiving Monday
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Thanksgiving weekend.
OC TRANSPO
- OC Transpo bus service, O-Train Line 1 and O-Train Line 2 bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Monday.
- Use OC Transpo’s Travel Planner to plan your trip
- OC Transpo Customer Service (613-560-5000) will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- OC Transpo’s Rideau Centre Customer Service Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All other OC Transpo Customer Service Centres are currently closed.
PARA TRANSPO
- Para Transpo will operate on a holiday service on Monday
- Regular bookings on Monday are automatically cancelled
- Customers can book trips for Thanksgiving Day by using My Para Transpo or calling 613-560-5000.
GREEN BIN, RECYCLING AND GARBAGE COLLECTION
- There will be no curbside green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on Monday. Collection scheduled for Monday will be collected on Tuesday, and collection will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week.
- Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular collection day. Multi-residential bulky items, recycling, and green bin collection will be delayed by one day all week.
CITY HALL SERVICES
- The Client Service Centres at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Drive, 255 Centrum Boulevard and the City's Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed on Monday.
- The City’s 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only. Please visit ottawa.ca/311 for more information.
- The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will be closed
CITY OF OTTAWA SERVICES
- All municipal child care centres will be closed
- All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Monday
- Some indoor pools, arenas as well as recreation and fitness centres will operate on modified schedules. Please check ottawa.ca for details.
- Most art centres and museums will be closed on Monday. Please check with the centre or museum directly for details.
- City Hall Art Gallery and Karsh-Masson Gallery will be closed on Monday
- Shenkman Arts Centre and Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe will be closed on Monday
- The City of Ottawa Archives, Barbara Ann Scott Gallery, and Gallery 112 will be closed on Monday
OTTAWA MALLS
- Rideau Centre is open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thanksgiving Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tanger Outlets is open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thanksgiving Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Bayshore Shopping Centre is open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Thanksgiving Monday
- Billings Bridge is open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Thanksgiving Monday
- Carlingwood Shopping Centre is open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Thanksgiving Monday
- Place d'Orleans is open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Thanksgiving Monday
- St. Laurent Shopping Centre is open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Thanksgiving Monday
GROCERY STORES
- Farm Boy at Rideau Centre is open on Thanksgiving Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Loblaws on Isabella Street is open on Thanksgiving Monday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Loblaws on Rideau Street is open on Thanksgiving Monday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Metro Glebe on Bank Street is open Thanksgiving Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Whole Foods Market at Lansdowne Park is open on Thanksgiving Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All other grocery stores are required to close on Thanksgiving Monday.
MUSEUMS
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Thanksgiving Monday
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Thanksgiving Monday
- Canada Science and Technology Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Thanksgiving Monday
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Thanksgiving Monday
- Canadian War Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday. The museum is closed on Thanksgiving Monday
- Canadian Museum of History open Friday, Saturday, Sunday. The museum is closed on Thanksgiving Monday
- National Gallery of Canada open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Thanksgiving Monday
- The Diefenbunker open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The museum is closed on Monday
What's open and closed in Ottawa on Thanksgiving Monday
