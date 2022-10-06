What's open and closed in Ottawa on Thanksgiving Monday

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Thanksgiving weekend.

OC TRANSPO

OC Transpo bus service, O-Train Line 1 and O-Train Line 2 bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Monday.

Use OC Transpo’s Travel Planner to plan your trip

OC Transpo Customer Service (613-560-5000) will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

OC Transpo’s Rideau Centre Customer Service Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All other OC Transpo Customer Service Centres are currently closed.

PARA TRANSPO

Para Transpo will operate on a holiday service on Monday

Regular bookings on Monday are automatically cancelled

Customers can book trips for Thanksgiving Day by using My Para Transpo or calling 613-560-5000.

GREEN BIN, RECYCLING AND GARBAGE COLLECTION

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on Monday. Collection scheduled for Monday will be collected on Tuesday, and collection will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week.

Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular collection day. Multi-residential bulky items, recycling, and green bin collection will be delayed by one day all week.

CITY HALL SERVICES

The Client Service Centres at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Drive, 255 Centrum Boulevard and the City's Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed on Monday.

The City’s 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only. Please visit ottawa.ca/311 for more information.

The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will be closed

CITY OF OTTAWA SERVICES

All municipal child care centres will be closed

All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Monday

Some indoor pools, arenas as well as recreation and fitness centres will operate on modified schedules. Please check ottawa.ca for details.

Most art centres and museums will be closed on Monday. Please check with the centre or museum directly for details.

City Hall Art Gallery and Karsh-Masson Gallery will be closed on Monday

Shenkman Arts Centre and Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe will be closed on Monday

The City of Ottawa Archives, Barbara Ann Scott Gallery, and Gallery 112 will be closed on Monday

OTTAWA MALLS

Rideau Centre is open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thanksgiving Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tanger Outlets is open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thanksgiving Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bayshore Shopping Centre is open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Thanksgiving Monday

Billings Bridge is open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Thanksgiving Monday

Carlingwood Shopping Centre is open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Thanksgiving Monday

Place d'Orleans is open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Thanksgiving Monday

St. Laurent Shopping Centre is open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Thanksgiving Monday

GROCERY STORES

Farm Boy at Rideau Centre is open on Thanksgiving Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Loblaws on Isabella Street is open on Thanksgiving Monday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Loblaws on Rideau Street is open on Thanksgiving Monday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Metro Glebe on Bank Street is open Thanksgiving Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Whole Foods Market at Lansdowne Park is open on Thanksgiving Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All other grocery stores are required to close on Thanksgiving Monday.

MUSEUMS

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.