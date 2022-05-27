What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 27-29

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of May.

TAMARACK OTTAWA RACE WEEKEND

Thousands of runners and walkers will hit the streets of Ottawa this weekend for the Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend.

There will be road closures across the city on Saturday and Sunday for the races.

Here is the weekend schedule

Saturday

Ottawa Kids Marathon – 2 p.m.

Ottawa 2K – 3 p.m.

Ottawa 5K - 4 p.m.

Ottawa 10K – 6:30 p.m.

Sunday

Ottawa Marathon – 7 a.m.

Ottawa Half Marathon – 9 a.m.

For more information, visit https://www.runottawa.ca/.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

The Ottawa Redblacks kick off the CFL pre-season Friday night at TD Place.

The Redblacks host the Toronto Argos at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit ottawaredblacks.com.

OTTAWA TITANS

The Ottawa Titans host the Gateway Grizzlies in a three game series this weekend at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium.

For game times and tickets, visit https://ottawatitans.com/.

GREAT GLEBE GARAGE SALE

The Great Glebe Garage Sale is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Homeowners in the Glebe are the primary vendors selling their stuff from front lawns, driveways and porches.

The Great Glebe Garage Sale is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://glebeca.ca/garage-sale-committee/.

613FLEA

613flea returns this Saturday with 140 vendors featuring eclectic goods, handmade, antique and vintage finds.

613flea is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park.

For more information, visit 613flea.ca.

MONSTER SPECTACULAR

Monster trucks roar into Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night for the Monster Spectacular.

The show features six monster trucks: Bounty Hunter, Scarlet Bandit, Avenger, Rage, Red Baron, Iron Outlaw and Anger Management. There will also be motocross, ATV races and more.

For tickets, visit canadiantirecentre.com.

SLIPKNOT

Slipknot brings the Knotfest Roadshow tour to Canadian Tire Centre Sunday evening.

The tour will be headlined by Slipknot, with special guests Cypress Hill and Ho99o9.

For tickets, visit canadiantirecentre.com

WEEKEND BIKE DAYS

The NCC's popular weekend bike days continue all spring and summer.

Starting Saturday, Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation from 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday. The road will be closed to vehicles between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street.

Starting May 14, the parkways will be closed to vehicles and open for active transportation users during the following periods:

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.

Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans.

MUSEUMS

For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.

OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

YORK STREET FARMERS MARKET

The York Street Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shop for fresh farmed goods at this producer-only farmers' market.

For more information, visit https://ottawamarkets.ca/byward-market.

CARP FARMERS MARKET

The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers Market is underway.

Visit the farmers' market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carp Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit carpfarmersmarket.ca.

METCALFE FARMERS MARKET

The Metcalfe Farmers' Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit metcalfefm.com.

BARRHAVEN FARMERS MARKET

The Barrhaven Farmers Market is open every Sunday.

Visit the Nepean Woods Park and Ride from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday until Oct. 30.

GOVERNOR GENERAL'S PERFORMING ARTS AWARDS

Enjoy a fun and elegant evening celebrating Canada's highest honour in the performing arts. The 2022 Governor General's Performing Arts Awards are Saturday night at the National Arts Centre.

The 2022 Laureates include David Foster, Tomson Highway, Linda Rabin and Michelle Smith.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30279.

FRIDAYS AT THE FOURTH

The National Arts Centre presents Fridays at the Fourth with Malika Tirolien Friday night.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30610.

OTTAWA CHILDREN'S FESTIVAL

The Ottawa Children's Festival continues until Sunday across Ottawa.

The festival focuses on enriching school curriculum and promoting the arts as an integral part of children's education.

For more information on shows and events, visit https://ottawachildrensfestival.ca/.

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.