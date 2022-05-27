What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 27-29
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of May.
TAMARACK OTTAWA RACE WEEKEND
Thousands of runners and walkers will hit the streets of Ottawa this weekend for the Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend.
There will be road closures across the city on Saturday and Sunday for the races.
Here is the weekend schedule
Saturday
- Ottawa Kids Marathon – 2 p.m.
- Ottawa 2K – 3 p.m.
- Ottawa 5K - 4 p.m.
- Ottawa 10K – 6:30 p.m.
Sunday
- Ottawa Marathon – 7 a.m.
- Ottawa Half Marathon – 9 a.m.
For more information, visit https://www.runottawa.ca/.
OTTAWA REDBLACKS
The Ottawa Redblacks kick off the CFL pre-season Friday night at TD Place.
The Redblacks host the Toronto Argos at 7:30 p.m.
For more information, visit ottawaredblacks.com.
OTTAWA TITANS
The Ottawa Titans host the Gateway Grizzlies in a three game series this weekend at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium.
For game times and tickets, visit https://ottawatitans.com/.
GREAT GLEBE GARAGE SALE
The Great Glebe Garage Sale is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Homeowners in the Glebe are the primary vendors selling their stuff from front lawns, driveways and porches.
The Great Glebe Garage Sale is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit https://glebeca.ca/garage-sale-committee/.
613FLEA
613flea returns this Saturday with 140 vendors featuring eclectic goods, handmade, antique and vintage finds.
613flea is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park.
For more information, visit 613flea.ca.
MONSTER SPECTACULAR
Monster trucks roar into Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night for the Monster Spectacular.
The show features six monster trucks: Bounty Hunter, Scarlet Bandit, Avenger, Rage, Red Baron, Iron Outlaw and Anger Management. There will also be motocross, ATV races and more.
For tickets, visit canadiantirecentre.com.
SLIPKNOT
Slipknot brings the Knotfest Roadshow tour to Canadian Tire Centre Sunday evening.
The tour will be headlined by Slipknot, with special guests Cypress Hill and Ho99o9.
For tickets, visit canadiantirecentre.com
WEEKEND BIKE DAYS
The NCC's popular weekend bike days continue all spring and summer.
Starting Saturday, Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation from 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday. The road will be closed to vehicles between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street.
Starting May 14, the parkways will be closed to vehicles and open for active transportation users during the following periods:
Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.
Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans.
MUSEUMS
For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- Canada Science and Technology Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Canadian War Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- Canadian Museum of History open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- National Gallery of Canada open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- The Diefenbunker open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET
The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.
YORK STREET FARMERS MARKET
The York Street Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Shop for fresh farmed goods at this producer-only farmers' market.
For more information, visit https://ottawamarkets.ca/byward-market.
CARP FARMERS MARKET
The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers Market is underway.
Visit the farmers' market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carp Fairgrounds.
For more information, visit carpfarmersmarket.ca.
METCALFE FARMERS MARKET
The Metcalfe Farmers' Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds.
For more information, visit metcalfefm.com.
BARRHAVEN FARMERS MARKET
The Barrhaven Farmers Market is open every Sunday.
Visit the Nepean Woods Park and Ride from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday until Oct. 30.
GOVERNOR GENERAL'S PERFORMING ARTS AWARDS
Enjoy a fun and elegant evening celebrating Canada's highest honour in the performing arts. The 2022 Governor General's Performing Arts Awards are Saturday night at the National Arts Centre.
The 2022 Laureates include David Foster, Tomson Highway, Linda Rabin and Michelle Smith.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30279.
FRIDAYS AT THE FOURTH
The National Arts Centre presents Fridays at the Fourth with Malika Tirolien Friday night.
For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30610.
OTTAWA CHILDREN'S FESTIVAL
The Ottawa Children's Festival continues until Sunday across Ottawa.
The festival focuses on enriching school curriculum and promoting the arts as an integral part of children's education.
For more information on shows and events, visit https://ottawachildrensfestival.ca/.
PARC OMEGA
Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.
For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 27-29
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas rampage
Fourth-grade teacher Irma Garcia was killed in her Texas classroom on Tuesday, massacred along with her co-teacher and 19 students. Two days later, a family member says her brokenhearted husband died.
'Horrifying experience': 10-year-old boy recounts hiding during deadly Texas school shooting
A 10-year-old boy in a classroom just down the hallway from the room where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday said the experience of hiding during the shooting was 'terrifying.'
Trudeau signals new gun-control changes coming; here's what the Liberals have promised
In the wake of a horrific mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signalled that the Canadian government will be moving ahead on new gun-control measures 'in the coming weeks.' In previous Parliaments, the Liberals have made changes to Canada's gun laws, but in the 2021 federal election, Trudeau promised to go further.
Man fatally shot by police near Toronto elementary school; SIU says BB gun recovered
One man is dead after being shot by police near a Toronto elementary school on Thursday afternoon. The incident sent hundreds of students into lockdown.
Canadian gymnast alleges sexual, emotional abuse by coach
Former Canadian gymnast Abby Pearson Spadafora said on Thursday she had suffered years of abuse at the hands of Olympic coach Dave Brubaker and his wife Elizabeth and called for an independent investigation of the sport.
Stars and royalty watch ABBA's return in digital stage show
Four decades after the Swedish pop supergroup last performed live, audiences can once again see ABBA onstage in an innovative digital concert where past and future collide.
NRA opens gun convention in Texas after school massacre
The National Rifle Association begins its annual convention in Houston on Friday, and leaders of the powerful gun-rights lobbying group are gearing up to "reflect on" -- and deflect any blame for -- the deadly shooting earlier this week of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Russian plane grounded indefinitely at Toronto Pearson racking up huge parking bill
A massive Russian plane that was grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport back in February is racking up a substantial parking bill.
Twitter shareholders sue Musk, say he 'deflated' stock price
Twitter shareholders have filed a lawsuit accusing Elon Musk of engaged in 'unlawful conduct' aimed at sowing doubt about his bid to buy the social media company.
Atlantic
-
Senior Mountie was surprised it took hours to learn of witnesses in N.S. mass shooting
A retired senior Mountie has described to an inquiry his dismay that it took five hours before anyone told him about eyewitnesses who had encountered a mass killer while fleeing the 2020 shootings in Nova Scotia.
-
N.S. family struggling to find affordable home may be forced to leave the province
A Nova Scotia family may be forced to leave the province due to the lack of affordable housing units on the market today.
-
N.S. reports 13 new COVID-19 related deaths, drop in new cases, hospitalizations
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting a decrease in new deaths, cases and hospitalizations in the province's weekly COVID-19 update.
Toronto
-
BALLOT BOX
BALLOT BOX | Weekly wrap: What happened on the Ontario election campaign trail?
On this week's episode of Ballot Box, the team breakdowns down the highlights from the fourth week of the election campaign.
-
Man fatally shot by police near Toronto elementary school; SIU says BB gun recovered
One man is dead after being shot by police near a Toronto elementary school on Thursday afternoon. The incident sent hundreds of students into lockdown.
-
Crown, defence expected to make closing arguments today in Hoggard sex assault trial
Prosecutors and defence lawyers are expected to make their final pitch today to jurors hearing the sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard.
Montreal
-
In backlash to the backlash, Bill 96 leads to flurry of talk on Quebec separatism
Quebec Premier François Legault may not have expected quite this type of fallout from Bill 96, but he found himself hammered by questions on Thursday -- about Quebec independence.
-
Quebec ready to vaccinate against monkeypox as soon as Friday, with 25 confirmed cases
Quebec says it is ready to vaccinate people who have come into close contact with monkeypox as soon as Friday.
-
SIDS: Montreal specialist encouraged by study finding marker to help detect risk
There are about 30 SIDS deaths per year in Quebec, occurring during a child's first year of life. About two-thirds are not only unexpected but are also unexplained. A recent study published in The Lancet, however, has yielded some important and 'interesting' clues about one possible cause of SIDS.
Northern Ontario
-
'One ticket is all it takes': OLG reveals winner of $60-million jackpot
A woman from Hamilton, Ont. is now a multimillionaire after she won the $60-million Lotto Max jackpot.
-
Russian plane grounded indefinitely at Toronto Pearson racking up huge parking bill
A massive Russian plane that was grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport back in February is racking up a substantial parking bill.
-
Man fatally shot by police near Toronto elementary school; SIU says BB gun recovered
One man is dead after being shot by police near a Toronto elementary school on Thursday afternoon. The incident sent hundreds of students into lockdown.
London
-
Arrest made in Lambton County homicide
An arrest has been made in connection with a homicide investigation in Lambton County,
-
Investigators deployed to London International Airport after aircraft accident: TSB
A team of investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada were deployed to London Thursday in regards to a plane crash involving a small aircraft.
-
Man fatally shot by police near Toronto elementary school; SIU says BB gun recovered
One man is dead after being shot by police near a Toronto elementary school on Thursday afternoon. The incident sent hundreds of students into lockdown.
Winnipeg
-
Father pleads guilty to stabbing death of 3-year-old girl in Winnipeg
A man told court Thursday he was ready to accept punishment after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his three-year-old daughter.
-
Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas rampage
Fourth-grade teacher Irma Garcia was killed in her Texas classroom on Tuesday, massacred along with her co-teacher and 19 students. Two days later, a family member says her brokenhearted husband died.
-
Winnipeg students give send off for custodian retiring after 20 years
While his job was to keep the school's hallways clean, his impact went far beyond that – touching the lives of the students who walked within them.
Kitchener
-
J. Cole makes Canadian basketball debut in game against Guelph
Basketball and hip hop collided in the Royal City Thursday night.
-
'For the past two nights I haven't slept': Kitchener family says bricks thrown through their window
A Kitchener family has raised concerns about a recent act of vandalism and they're frustrated with the response they received from the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
-
Regional police searching for missing 11-year-old girl
Waterloo regional police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 11-year-old girl.
Calgary
-
Oilers knock off Flames in OT to advance to Western Conference final
The Edmonton Oilers defeated their Alberta rival Calgary Flames 5-4 in overtime in Game 5 of their second-round NHL playoff series Thursday night to advance to the Western Conference final.
-
'Execution-style murder': Killer of 19-year-old Calgary hockey coach sentenced to life in jail
A Calgary judge has sentenced a young man who shot and killed another man to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years.
-
CFL Players' Association ratifies new contract with CFL
The CFL Players' Association ratified its new collective bargaining agreement with the CFL on Thursday night.
Saskatoon
-
'We will have to deal with the issues': Saskatoon condo residents at odds with city over public washroom plan
Outcry over the planned location of public washrooms caused Tuesday's city council meeting to stretch late into the evening.
-
Sask. woman’s granddaughter recognized for helping save her life when she had two strokes
A Saskatchewan woman’s granddaughter is being recognized for helping save her life and minimizing the effects of stroke after she called 911.
-
PGA Tour Canada hopes for 'huge crowds' at Waskesiu event
PGA Tour Canada is getting back into the swing of things this weekend after more than 990 days since the last shot, and the third stop on the tour is in Waskesiu at Elk Ridge Resort.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Oilers eliminate Calgary Flames in dramatic OT fashion
Captain Connor McDavid secured the Edmonton Oilers' ticket into the Western Conference Final with an overtime goal.
-
Still no date set for Alberta electricity rebates as MLAs sent home early
The spring sitting of the Alberta Legislature wrapped up two weeks earlier than expected Thursday with the NDP continuing to hammer the government on a promise to deliver utility rebates to Albertans.
-
Shandro tells Sohi to create 'public safety plan' to fight violence in Edmonton's core
Mayor Amarjeet Sohi has two weeks to provide a new plan to the province, after the justice minister accused him on Thursday of "not providing or maintaining adequate and effective policing services."
Vancouver
-
For sale in Vancouver: $14M waterfront house that 'shares a wall' with neighbouring home
Would you pay nearly $14 million to share a wall with your neighbours?
-
'We're starting to see some of those worst-case scenarios': Fraser Valley residents warned to be prepared for potential spring flooding
The Fraser Valley Regional District is urging those living in low-lying areas to have "go kits" ready and important documents easily accessible should homes have to be quickly evacuated.
-
Fewer than half of COVID-19 deaths reported since B.C. changed counting methods were caused by the disease
Data released Thursday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control provides some insight into just how much overcounting of COVID-19 deaths the switch to "30-day, all-cause mortality" has created.
Regina
-
Man dead after crash connected to train derailment near Edgeley, Sask.: RCMP
A 57-year-old man from the R.M. of Lajord is dead after the road maintenance vehicle he was driving collided with a train on Thursday afternoon.
-
Sask. woman’s granddaughter recognized for helping save her life when she had two strokes
A Saskatchewan woman’s granddaughter is being recognized for helping save her life and minimizing the effects of stroke after she called 911.
-
Another tentative deal reached between CFL and CFLPA
Another tentative deal between the Canadian Football League (CFL) and the Canadian Football League Players’ Association (CFLPA) has been reached.