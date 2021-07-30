OTTAWA -- It's the Colonel By Day long weekend.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

KANATA FAMILY FUN FAIR

The Glencairn Community Association and All Canadian Entertainment present the Kanata Family Fun Fair.

The Kanata Recreation Complex grounds will be transformed into a summer celebration in the spirit of community fairs. Enjoy amusement rides, games, local food, and various entertainment.

The Kanata Family Fun Fair runs until Aug. 8. Midway admission is $25 per person with unlimited rides per session.

OTTAWA CHAMBERFEST

Ottawa Chamberfest continues all weekend in Ottawa.

Canada's greatest chamber artists are at the forefront this summer at a Chamberfest 2021 packed with music and culture from around the world.

Ottawa Chamberfest wraps up on Aug. 4.

For more information on the lineup and tickets for in-person concerts, visit www.chamberfest.com.

BEYOND VAN GOGH

Immerse yourself in Van Gogh's artwork like you've never seen it before.

Don't miss Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience at the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park until Sept. 16. The visit will take an hour with final entry one hour before close.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit vangoghottawa.com.

MUSEUMS

Museums in Ottawa are open now that Ontario is in Step 3.

For more information, visit each museum's website.

OWLS RENDEZ-VOUS

Come face-to-face with live owls at the Canadian Museum of Nature.

Don't miss this outdoor exhibition, created in partnership with Little Ray's Nature Centre. See owls and an eagle in their specially-designed habitat enclosures.

For more information, visit www.nature.ca

QUEENS OF EGYPT

Don't miss the Canadian Museum of History's new exhibit, Queens of Egypt.

The museum in Gatineau is open Friday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, including tickets, visit www.historymuseum.ca.

COOL OFF

You can cool off at beaches and splash pads in Ottawa and Gatineau.

In Ottawa, lifeguards are open daily at Ottawa's four public beaches from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. The public beaches are located at Mooney's Bay, Westboro, Britannia and Petrie Island.

Splash pads are also open daily in Ottawa.

In Gatineau Park, the NCC says lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at Meech Lake, Philippe Lake and La Peche Lake.

Lifeguards are on duty daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Leamy Lake.

Gatineau's beaches at Parc du Lac-Beauchamp, Parc Mousssette and Parc des Cedres are also open daily, with lifeguards on duty.

DRIVE-IN MOVIE EXPERIENCE

Enjoy a night at the drive-in.

The Drive-In Movie Experience is open this weekend at RCGT Park on Coventry Road and at Wesley Clover Parks.

Here is a look at this weekend's movies:

RCGT Park on Coventry Road:

Friday: Hunger Games Catching Fire

Saturday: The Matrix

Sunday (day): Cars (2006)

Sunday (night): The Exorcist (1973)

Wesley Clover Parks

Friday: James Bond – From Russia with Love

Saturday: The Karate Kid

Sunday (day): Monsters University

Sunday (night): The Shining (1980)

For more information, visit https://www.thedriveinottawa.ca/movies

INTERPROVINCIAL ZIPLINE

Interzip Rogers is open daily, allowing you to zip line between Gatineau and Ottawa.

The world's first interprovincial zip line, located at Zibi, is open until Oct. 1.

For ticket information, visit interzip.ca

CAMP FORTUNE

Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que. offers a variety of unique summer activities.

Check out the aerial park, ziplining and mountain biking. New this summer is the Mountain Coaster, allowing you to twist and turn down an exhilarating one kilometre long monorail track with speeds up to 40 km/h.

For more information, visit campfortune.com

NCC WEEKEND BIKEDAYS

The National Capital Commission is opening the parkways for active transportation every weekend until October.

Cyclists, runners, walkers and other active transportation users can use the parkways on Saturdays and Sundays until October 11.

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway (9 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday)

Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.

Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway (8 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday)

Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans.

GATINEAU PARK PARKWAYS

The National Capital Commission is reserving parkways in Gatineau Park for active use most of the time in 2021. Motor vehicle access will be allowed on Gatineau Park parkways on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays after 1 p.m.

HIKING IN OTTAWA AND GATINEAU

You can go for a physically-distancing hike in the Greenbelt and Gatineau Park this weekend.

For a list of trails in the Greenbelt, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/hiking-and-walking-greenbelt

For a list of recommended trails in Gatineau Park, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/gatineau-park-trails-in-spring

PARKWAYS FOR PEOPLE

The National Capital Commission is opening up a section of Colonel By Drive for active transportation this summer.

Colonel By Drive will be closed to vehicles daily until Sept. 6 from Daly Avenue to Canal Woods Terrance.

BYWARD MARKET AND PARKDALE MARKET

The ByWard Market and Parkdale Public Market are open daily.

For more information, visit www.ottawamarkets.ca

BARRHAVEN MARKET

The Barrhaven Market is open on Sundays at Nepean Woods Park and Ride.

Visit the market between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://ottawafarmersmarket.ca/barrhaven-market/

CARP MARKET

The Carp Farmers Market is open at the fair grounds in Carp.

It's open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

METCALFE FARMERS' MARKET

The Metcalfe Farmers Market is open on Saturday.

The market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds on 8th Line Road.

OTTAWA FARMERS MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

For more information, visit parcomega.ca

SAUNDERS FARM

Enjoy a campfire and find your way through the maze at Saunders Farm.

Campfire nights are the perfect family outing, date night or small gathering. Also, checkout Maze Days every weekend of the summer.

For more information, visit saundersfarm.com

A-MAZ-ING CORN MAZE

Ontario's most a-maze-ing corn maze is open at Ouimet Farms in Vankleek Hill.

The seven-acres corn maze will get you hunting for hidden mailboxes throughout the mazes.

For more information, visit ouimetfarms.com