Winterlude cancels all outdoor activities due to extreme cold

Liberals withdraw controversial amendment to guns bill

The federal Liberals are withdrawing an amendment to their guns bill that introduced a controversial new definition of an assault-style weapon. The amendment would have defined what kind of firearms should be banned in Canada and added dozens of new semi-automatic rifles and shotguns to the list.

Hunting rifles are seen on display in a glass case at a gun and rifle store in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

