Winterlude cancels all outdoor activities due to extreme cold

Winterlude kicked off in Ottawa and Gatineau on Friday, but the extreme cold weather conditions forced the cancellation of all outdoor events on opening day.

With temperatures sitting at -27 C Friday afternoon and the wind chill making it feel like -42 degrees, the Snowflake Kingdom in Jacques-Cartier Park, the Winterlude National Ice-Carving Championships on Sparks Street and all other outdoor events are cancelled for the day.

"Given the extreme weather conditions and to ensure the security of staff, volunteers, and visitors, all outdoor Winterlude activities held today have been cancelled. Stay tuned for updates," Canadian Heritage said on its website.

"The launch of Winterlude National Ice-Carving Championship, presented by Tim Hortons has been postponed to Saturday, February 4 at 10 a.m."

The Rideau Canal Skateway remains closed for the season, and the National Capital Commission has said it will not open for the opening weekend of the Winterlude.

The national capital region's winter festival returns this weekend with in-person activities for the first time in three years.

"We're so happy to be back," Canadian Heritage spokesperson Melanie Brault told CTV News Ottawaon Thursday.

"Winterlude this year in the national capital region will be running from Feb. 3 right through to the 20th, so lots of time to come out to enjoy tonnes of activities that are being planned right across the area."

The opening weekend includes the sold out show Minoshkite at the Canadian Museum of History Friday night and free tours of the RCMP Musical Ride Stables on Saturday. The ice-carving championships will kick off on Saturday at 10 a.m.

"We have 13 different duos that will start competing. They have 15 blocks of ice and 20 hours to create a masterpiece," Brault said. "This year, they're going to be given the theme of Creatures of the Sea, so giving the nod to Canada's underwater aquatic life."

The public is invited to Sparks Street all weekend to watch the ice-carving competition.

The second weekend of Winterlude will include Winter Pride and many activities that "highlight our country's cultural diversity and inclusion," Canadian Heritage said.

Activities in Ottawa and Gatineau during the three-weekend festival include:

The Snowflake Kingdom in Gatineau's Jacques-Cartier Park

Interactive light features, ice sculptures and performance art zones on Sparks Street.

The ByWard Market will host sleigh rides, food experiences, interactive art installations and other features

Interactive art installations in the ByWard Market include Sonic Runway light-art installation and Optik, the interactive art installation.

Activities will be held at the Canadian Museum of History and the National Arts Centre

Snowphy Trophy in the Glebe

For more information on all the activities during Winterlude, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/winterlude.html.