What Ottawa residents need to know about the bivalent COVID-19 booster

Ottawa's medical officer of health is strongly encouraging residents to get "all booster doses they are eligible for" this fall, with the new COVID-19 bivalent booster dose now available in Ontario.

Vulnerable Ontarians aged 18 and older are now eligible to receive the bivalent COVID-19 booster dose, with eligibility expanding to all residents on Sept. 26.

Dr. Vera Etches says Ottawa Public Health welcomes the bivalent COVID-19 booster dose amid the "ongoing COVID-19 activity in our community and potential increases this fall."

"The bivalent COVID-19 booster is another layer that we can use to increase protection against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variants in Ontario," Dr. Etches said in a statement.

"As vaccine protection and immunity from previous infection decrease over time, I strongly encourage all residents of Ottawa to get all booster doses they are eligible for ahead of what may be an active flu and respiratory illness season in our community."

Ottawa Public Health will prioritize the rollout of the booster dose to communities at the highest-risk of severe illness, complications and hospitalizations from COVID-19.

Who is eligible for the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine today?

As of Tuesday, bivalent COVID-19 booster dose appointments are available to "highest risk populations". The group includes:

Individuals aged 70 and over

Residents of long-term care homes, retirement homes, and individuals living in other congregate settings that provide assisted-living and health services

First Nation, Inuit and Métis individuals and their non-Indigenous household members aged 18 and over

Moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals aged 12 and over

Pregnant individuals aged 18 and over

Health care workers aged 18 and over.

When is the general population eligible for the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa?

Ottawa residents aged 18 to 69 can start booking their COVID-19 vaccination appointment immediately for Sept. 26 and onward, according to Ottawa Public Health.

The availability of these appointments is dependent on the supply of bivalent vaccine.

All previously booked booster appointments for Sept. 12 to 25 will be honoured and, if available, the bivalent vaccine will be offered to eligible clients, the health unit says.

COVID-19 bivalent vaccine interval

Ottawa Public Health says in order to optimize immune response and duration of protection, an interval of at least 168 days is recommended between your last dose of COVID-19 vaccine and your fall booster dose.

Individuals may choose to receive the bivalent booster as early as 84 days after their last dose with informed consent.

If you recently tested positive for COVID-19 on a PCR or Rapid Antigen Test, it is recommended you wait 84 days since your symptom onset or positive test before receiving the bivalent booster.

How do I book an appointment?

Ottawa residents who meet the eligibility criteria can book their bivalent booster dose through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Select pharmacies will also be offering the bivalent vaccine.

What is the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine?

Health Canada approved Moderna's bivalent Omicron-containing mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

It protests individuals against two strains of COVID-19 – the original strain and the Omicron variant.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Katherine DeClerq