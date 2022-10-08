Wet flurries to kick off Thanksgiving weekend in the national capital region

Some parts of the national capital region received an early taste of winter to kick off the Thanksgiving weekend.

There have been several reports of wet flurries across the region on Saturday, including in Gatineau Park, just outside of Ottawa and Pembroke.

CTV News at Six Chief News Anchor shared a video of light flurries falling while he was cycling in Gatineau Park Saturday morning.

Barb Bramburger shared a video with CTV News Ottawa showing light flurries falling in Pembroke.

The temperature dipped to minus 1.8 C overnight, the lowest temperature since April 29.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a cloudy night with a chance of showers. Low plus 5 C.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning, then a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. High 12 C.

Thanksgiving Monday will be cloudy with a high of 13 C.

The outlook for Tuesday is a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 17 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 14 C and a low of 5 C.