    • Man facing charges related to 2023 death of infant: Ottawa police

    A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    An Ottawa man is facing charges related to the death of an infant in 2023 in Vanier, according to the Ottawa Police Service.

    The four-month-old girl tragically died on May 6, 2023 at a home located on Genest Street.

    Ahmed Mashkor has been charged with second-degree murder and failing to provide the necessaries of life. 

    Police note the charges come after a 16-month investigation by the Homicide Unit.

    The 30-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court Saturday.

