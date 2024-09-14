Man facing charges related to 2023 death of infant: Ottawa police

An Ottawa man is facing charges related to the death of an infant in 2023 in Vanier, according to the Ottawa Police Service.

The four-month-old girl tragically died on May 6, 2023 at a home located on Genest Street.

Ahmed Mashkor has been charged with second-degree murder and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Police note the charges come after a 16-month investigation by the Homicide Unit.

The 30-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court Saturday.