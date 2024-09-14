Brockville Fall Home & Trade fundraises for Ontario SPCA Humane Society

The 2024 Fall Home & Trade Show was held at the Brockville Country Club this weekend, and all admission proceeds were donated towards a worthy cause.

"It has a huge impact on the animals that we have in the centre," said Shawn Aaron, the manager of the Leeds & Grenville branch of the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society.

The event runs every year, but this year is the first time it has been organized by the Ontario Approved Professionals (OPA).

A home and trade show typically only features products and services that can be applied in your home, but the OPA have added a twist.

"It's more about small business today," said David Annable, the founder of OPA.

"There's really something for everyone and supporting those small businesses to try to retain some business going into winter. That's the key focus."

One of those businesses is Thousand Islands Hearing, taking the opportunity this weekend to continue making connections in the community.

"It's kind of those reach outs, those connections," said Paige Sparling. "You know a lot of people and you get that connection which is wonderful. So, we're thoroughly happy that we have that."