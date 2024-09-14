kitchen fire in low-rise residential building displaces resident in Carlington

Ottawa Fire Services says one resident has been displaced following a fire that started inside a kitchen in a low-rise residential building in Carlington Friday afternoon.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters say they received multiple calls reporting heavy smoke coming out of the fourth floor of the building located in the 1100 block of Shillington Avenue at 5:26 p.m.

When crews arrived on the scene and saw heavy smoke coming out of the top floor, they declared a working fire to request more resources.

Firefighters then made a fast attack into the fourth floor. Though they were met with heavy smoke in the hallway, they kept going until they located the fire in the kitchen of one of the apartments. When they entered the "smoky" apartemnt, they located the fire. The fire had started on top of the stove and spread to the cupboards, the ceiling and multiple items on the countertop.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread into the entire apartment. It was declared under control at 5:45 p.m.

Crews then made holes in the ceiling to make sure there were no fire extensions.

No occupants were found inside when firefighters searched the building.

The occupant of the unit where the fire started is now displaced.

All other residents were allowed to go back to their units after the residual smoke was ventilated from the area by high pressurized fans.

Firefighters say one resident "began to feel ill outside" when they were responding.

Ottawa paramedics told CTV News Ottawa they responded to the scene to help a patient who was feeling dizzy.

Paramedics add the patient's case was not related to the fire.

The investigation into what led to the fire is ongoing.