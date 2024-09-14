Driver of transport truck sought by Ottawa OPP after failing to stop at a collision scene on Highway 417

Ontario Provincial Police are asking the driver of a transport truck to come forward, as they want to speak with them about an incident that happened Saturday morning on Highway 417 in Ottawa.

Police say the driver failed to remain on the scene after a collision eastbound on the highway by Parkdale Avenue around 8:45 a.m.

They are also asking the public and witnesses that might have camera footage of the truck’s plate for help in identifying the driver.

Police shared a picture showing the truck on X.

Anyone with information about the driver or the incident is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 and reference case number E241227106.