Western New York earthquake felt in eastern Ontario

Residents in eastern Ontario reported feeling the earth move after an earthquake in western New York.

Earthquakes Canada reported a magnitude 4.6 earthquake in the Syracuse, New York region at 2:10 p.m. Sunday. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 3.6 earthquake with an epicentre 1 km northwest of Adams Center, in Jefferson County, New York.

Several people took to social media reporting they felt the earthquake in the Kingston and Ottawa regions.

Ben McLean of Kingston's MOVE 98.3 said on Twitter, "felt some shaking, but just thought it was a big truck driving by our house."