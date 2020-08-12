OTTAWA -- A bright, clear, sunny Wednesday greets us in Ottawa today.

The heat warning has ended, but still expect above-average temperatures and humidity.

Environment Canada's forecast for Wednesday calls for a high of 29°C, with a humidex of 35 and a UV index of 8, or very high.

Tonight's sky is looking clear, with an overnight low of 17°C.

More sunshine is in the forecast for Thursday, with another high of 29°C with a humidex of 35.

On Friday, just a few clouds with a high of 28°C.

The average high for this time of year is between 25°C and 26°C.