Warmer temperatures coming to Ottawa this weekend

A cold streak early this week will turn into above seasonal temperatures which may bring rain and melting snow this weekend.

Environment Canada's forecast for early this week calls for sub-zero temperatures with some chance of flurries and freezing temperatures.

Tuesday will have a high of minus 4 C with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind chill will be near minus 9 C.

Tonight will be cloudy with a low of minus 10 C and wind chill near minus 13 C.

Wednesday will be clearer, but colder with daytime highs of minus 6 C and minus 13 C at night.

Snow will return Thursday with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and highs near minus 4 C.

The weekend calls for above seasonal temperatures and rain, with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday will have a high of plus 4 C with a low of plus 3 C.

The average high for Dec. 9 in Ottawa is minus 1.7 C, according to Environment Canada.