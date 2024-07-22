Hwy. 417 will be closed this weekend for Preston Street bridge replacement. Here's what you need to know
A stretch of Highway 417 through Ottawa will be closed for 82 hours this weekend for the replacement of the aging Preston Street overpass.
Ontario's Ministry of Transportation will be closing Hwy. 417 eastbound and westbound between Carling Avenue and Metcalfe Street from 8 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Monday for the replacement of the bridge.
Preston Street is also closed between St. Anthony Street and Young Street until Aug. 6 for the construction.
Crews will use rapid-bridge replacement technology to remove the existing highway overpass and move the pre-constructed new bridge into position.
Motorists are expressing concerns about how to get around Little Italy.
"I do appreciate getting new infrastructure," Jeff Biscope said Wednesday.
"You know, it's a little bit sketchy when you have older, bridges, but, you know, I have to cut around every day now. I still come around to the businesses, but it does cause a bit of inconvenience."
Businesses in the area say traffic has slowed down since Preston Street was closed.
"Italian Fest was great, but then ever since the bridge closed, everything just kind of slowed down," Adele Melanson of the Farinella Snack Bar said.
Highway 417 will be closed at the same time as the O-Train remains out of service between uOttawa and Tunney's Pasture stations for annual maintenance. The O-Train will be partially shut down until Sunday.
The City of Ottawa is warning motorists to expect "significant traffic and transit impacts" on Friday due to the Hwy. 417 closure, the shutdown of the western extension of the O-Train for maintenance and the Ottawa Redblacks game.
"The peak impacts are expected between 3 p.m. and 11:30 p.m." the city said in a statement. "If you are needing to travel, please expect delays and plan accordingly to allow for extra travel time."
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Highway 417 will be closed between Carling Avenue and Metcalfe Street this weekend for the replacement of the Preston Street overpass. Preston Street is also closed around Hwy. 417. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa)
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Queensway closure for the replacement of the Preston Street bridge.
When
The eastbound and westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 will be closed to traffic between 8 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Monday, July 29.
Lane closures
The Highway 417 eastbound lanes will be closed between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe Street.
Highway 417 westbound lanes will be closed between Metcalfe/Catherine and Carling Avenue.
Highway 417 ramp closures
The Ministry of Transportation and Kiewit Dufferin Midtown Partnership say the following highway on-ramps will be closed to vehicles this weekend:
Eastbound on-ramps
- Maitland Avenue
- Carling Avenue on-ramp
- Parkdale Avenue on-ramp (to reopen in August)
Westbound on-ramps
- O'Connor Street on-ramp
- Lyon Street on-ramp
- Bronson Avenue on-ramp
- Rochester Street on-ramp (to reopen in October 2024)
- Parkdale Avenue on-ramp
Preston Street closure
Sections of Preston Street are closed due to the replacement of the highway overpass.
Preston Street is closed between St. Anthony Street and Young Street until Aug. 6.
Preston Street will be closed between Louisa Street and Young Street from 8 p.m. July 25 to 6 a.m. July 29.
Booth Street
The City of Ottawa says the northbound lanes of Booth Street, between Carling Avenue and Raymond Street, will be closed from 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Monday to "facilitate the Highway 417 westbound detour."
Detour
Motorists using Highway 417 this weekend are being directed to use Carling Avenue to get around the Preston Street overpass closure.
The detour for westbound motorists recommends exiting Hwy. 417 at Metcalfe Street, then travelling west on Catherine Street to Booth Street, south on Booth Street to Carling Avenue and then driving west to Carling Avenue.
A look at the Highway 417 westbound detour during construction on the highway this weekend. (City of Ottawa website)
The eastbound detour recommends motorists exit Hwy. 417 at Carling Avenue and travel east on Carling Avenue to Bronson Avenue. Drivers will then turn right from Bronson Avenue to Chamberlain Avenue and travel east to the Metcalfe on-ramp to Hwy. 417.
A look at the eastbound detour for Highway 417 during the Preston Street closure this weekend. (City of Ottawa website)
O-Train
The O-Train will remain partially shutdown this weekend due to annual maintenance.
The O-Train is shutdown between Tunney's Pasture and u-Ottawa stations until Sunday.
R1 replacement bus service is running between Tunney's Pasture and Hurdman stations.
Other road closures
Here are some other road closures to keep in mind in the area of the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend:
- Scott Street is closed between Bayview Station Road and Parkdale Avenue for LRT construction work.
- Construction is underway on a two kilometre section of Richmond Road between McEwen and Cleary avenues.
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Tyler Fleming
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE @ 11:15 A.M. MT Extent of Jasper wildfire damage still unknown; Alberta Wildfire hosting update
Officials are waiting to learn Thursday morning the extent of wildfire damage in the Jasper townsite of Jasper National Park, which flames began to eat away at the night before.
Jasper wildfire burns buildings, while poor air quality forces some fire crews out
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on social media that Ottawa has approved Alberta's request for federal assistance after a fast-moving wildfire hit Jasper National Park and its townsite late Wednesday.
Jennifer Aniston criticizes JD Vance for 'childless cat ladies' remarks: 'I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children'
Jennifer Aniston is criticizing JD Vance for comments he made in his past about women without children.
Canadian women's soccer team staffer given suspended prison sentence over drone incident, prosecutor says
A Canada women's soccer team staffer has been given an eight-month suspended prison sentence after flying a drone to film the closed-door training session of the New Zealand team on Monday, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.
'Sick to my stomach': People grieve Jasper National Park by sharing favourite photos
As an out-of-control wildfire roared through Alberta’s famed Jasper National Park and its townsite late Wednesday, many are fearing the worst as officials warned of 'significant loss' within the area.
Prince William made $42 million from his newly inherited estate last year, reports show
Newly released financial reports show that William, the Prince of Wales, drew a salary of $42.1 million last fiscal year, his first since inheriting the vast and lucrative Duchy of Cornwall.
Sale of envoy's NYC condo 'expected to exceed' $9M: government
The current official residence for Canada's representative in New York City is 'being readied for sale,' according to a spokesperson from Global Affairs Canada.
'I'm so broke': Two Toronto women speak out after losing $76,000 in romance scam
Two women from the Toronto area are speaking out after losing thousands of dollars to a romance scam, including a single mother who lost $62,000.
Barrie-Innisfil MPP 'blacked-out' and crashed car into window of child care centre
Staff at a Barrie child care centre say they are frustrated by what they call a local MPP's inadequate response after a car crashed through a window in one of the toddler rooms.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Death of husband, wife in Rothesay, N.B., still under investigation: police
Police in Rothesay, N.B., say they continue to investigate the deaths of a man and a woman in the town.
-
N.B. wrestler Leo Burke dies at 76, family says
New Brunswick-born wrestler Leo Burke has died at the age of 76, his family says.
-
Cape Breton Regional Police charge man with murder
A 34-year-old New Brunswick man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a death inside a Sydney residence Tuesday.
Toronto
-
'Very tragic:' Cyclist dead after being struck by dump truck in Yorkville
A cyclist is dead after being struck by a dump truck in downtown Toronto on Thursday morning, police say.
-
'I'm so broke': Two Toronto women speak out after losing $76,000 in romance scam
Two women from the Toronto area are speaking out after losing thousands of dollars to a romance scam, including a single mother who lost $62,000.
-
New details emerge in wrong-way crash on Hwy. 401 that killed baby and grandparents
Durham Regional Police have confirmed new details about a deadly wrong-way crash on Highway 401 which claimed the lives of a baby and his grandparents following a police chase in April.
Montreal
-
Tornado confirmed as truck toppled, trees uprooted south of Montreal
A tornado overturned a truck and uprooted several trees in Brossard on Montreal's South Shore.
-
Quebec athlete named one of Canada's 2024 Olympic flag bearers
Maude Charron will carry the Canadian flag during Friday's Olympic opening ceremony in Paris. The athlete from Rimouski will also be defending her Olympic gold medal in weightlifting.
-
Montreal electronic traffic signs hacked to display pro-Palestinian political slogans
Montreal police are investigating after electronic message boards at two road construction sites in Montreal displayed pro-Palestinian political slogans Wednesday morning instead of usual traffic alerts.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault Ste. Marie litigator appointed Superior Court judge
A Sault Ste. Marie attorney who has been practising law in Ontario for 22 years has been appointed as a judge in the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario.
-
Prince William made $42 million from his newly inherited estate last year, reports show
Newly released financial reports show that William, the Prince of Wales, drew a salary of $42.1 million last fiscal year, his first since inheriting the vast and lucrative Duchy of Cornwall.
-
'I'm so broke': Two Toronto women speak out after losing $76,000 in romance scam
Two women from the Toronto area are speaking out after losing thousands of dollars to a romance scam, including a single mother who lost $62,000.
Windsor
-
Violent crime severity index increases by 15.5%
There has been an increase in violent crime investigated by Windsor police, according the 2023 Crime Severity Index released by Statistics Canada.
-
Teen charged after dog walker struck with projectile from moving vehicle: OPP
Essex County OPP say a youth has been charged after hitting a dog walker with a projectile from a moving vehicle in Lakeshore.
-
Amnerstburg residents' Potassium Iodide pills need updating
If you live in Amherstburg, it's time to start thinking about updating your Potassium Iodide (KI) pills. A notice from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said if you've previously obtained the pills, they are nearing expiration.
London
-
Suspect arrested after police said witness to crime was stabbed
On Wednesday, officers were told the suspect wanted in relation to Tuesday's incident may be in the 500 block of Ridout Street near Dufferin Avenue.
-
Groundbreaking MRI technology available at LHSC in London, Ont.
The MAGNETOM Free.Max 0.55T MRI has a lower-strength magnet, artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, a larger opening for patients, and a dedicated focus on serving less urgent cases, will help reduce wait times for patients while promoting inclusive care.
-
Southwest Public Health issues boil water advisory
Officials with Southwestern Public Health said recent test samples indicated the presence of bacteria.
Kitchener
-
Home invasion shooting in Cambridge leads to 3 arrests and serious injuries: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) have arrested three males, including one teen, in connection to a home invasion shooting on Wednesday night that left multiple people injured.
-
Guelph, Ont. police constable continues to fight for his job
A police constable in Guelph, Ont. pleaded guilty Wednesday to discreditable conduct – for a second time.
-
Cambridge mother blames GRCA for flood that destroyed her belongings
A Cambridge woman explains why she blames the GRCA for a flood that damaged her home and forced her family to flee in a canoe.
Barrie
-
Loose wheel hits 4 vehicles on Highway 400 in Innisfil
Four vehicles sustained damage while travelling along Highway 400 in Innisfil Thursday morning after a wheel came loose.
-
Wasaga Beach mayor fires back at 'misinformation' about people defecating on beach
Wasaga Beach's mayor is firing back at unverified claims circulating on social media that people are defecating in the sand at the provincial park.
-
Barrie-Innisfil MPP 'blacked-out' and crashed car into window of child care centre
Staff at a Barrie child care centre say they are frustrated by what they call a local MPP's inadequate response after a car crashed through a window in one of the toddler rooms.
Winnipeg
-
Jets owner, The Brothers Landreth save dwindling Winnipeg church, give it added purpose
A saving grace for a dwindling Winnipeg church has come in the form of Winnipeg Jets owner Mark Chipman and Juno-award-winning folk duo The Brothers Landreth.
-
Gas prices on the rise in Winnipeg
Gas prices are on the rise Winnipeg, pushing past $1.50 a litre on Wednesday.
-
Search of North End property linked to 2021 missing person case
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is executing a search warrant at a North End property on Wednesday to look for evidence linked to a missing person case from 2021.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Fatality confirmed in Legacy townhome fire, 2 Calgary firefighters injured
Calgary police say one person died in a fire in the community of Legacy on Thursday.
-
LIVE @ 11:15 A.M. MT
LIVE @ 11:15 A.M. MT Extent of Jasper wildfire damage still unknown; Alberta Wildfire hosting update
Officials are waiting to learn Thursday morning the extent of wildfire damage in the Jasper townsite of Jasper National Park, which flames began to eat away at the night before.
-
10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (July 26-28)
Ten things happening around Calgary.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 11:15 A.M. MT
LIVE @ 11:15 A.M. MT Extent of Jasper wildfire damage still unknown; Alberta Wildfire hosting update
Officials are waiting to learn Thursday morning the extent of wildfire damage in the Jasper townsite of Jasper National Park, which flames began to eat away at the night before.
-
Accused Edmonton City Hall shooter pleads not guilty, opts for jury trial
The man accused in a shooting at Edmonton City Hall in January has pleaded not guilty.
-
Jasper wildfire burns buildings, while poor air quality forces some fire crews out
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on social media that Ottawa has approved Alberta's request for federal assistance after a fast-moving wildfire hit Jasper National Park and its townsite late Wednesday.
Regina
-
Wolseley drive-in theatre to host storm chasers at Twisters showing
A showing of the disaster flick Twisters at Wolseley’s Twilite Drive-In Theatre will feature some special guests on Saturday.
-
Sask. Second World War veteran, 103, receives France's highest national order
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
-
Traffic restrictions in place after crash near Highway 1: Moose Jaw police
Drivers passing through Moose Jaw can expect some delays following a crash near Highway 1.
Saskatoon
-
'A bright light': Trevor LaPlante identified as Prince Albert homicide victim
Prince Albert is grieving the loss of one of its most beloved neighbours and community champions.
-
'It's a big deal': Harmful invasive species a growing concern in Saskatchewan lakes
As people get out and enjoy the many lakes in our province this summer, those who take care of the waterways are warning about dangerous invasive species that’s a growing threat in Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. Second World War veteran, 103, receives France's highest national order
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
Vancouver
-
Fire numbers fall in B.C. but new risks emerge, as fire near Golden spurs evacuation
The number of wildfires burning in British Columbia has dipped for the first time in weeks, as cooler weather helps halt a surge that saw numbers double in recent days.
-
'How can we be going backwards?' Vancouver city council votes to allow natural gas heat in new buildings
Vancouver city council has voted to allow natural gas for heating and hot water in new construction.
-
Can B.C.'s southern resident orcas be taken off the path to extinction?
The southern resident killer whale known as Tahlequah captured global sympathy in 2018 when she pushed the body of her dead calf for more than two weeks in waters off British Columbia's south coast.
Vancouver Island
-
Fire numbers fall in B.C. but new risks emerge, as fire near Golden spurs evacuation
The number of wildfires burning in British Columbia has dipped for the first time in weeks, as cooler weather helps halt a surge that saw numbers double in recent days.
-
Can B.C.'s southern resident orcas be taken off the path to extinction?
The southern resident killer whale known as Tahlequah captured global sympathy in 2018 when she pushed the body of her dead calf for more than two weeks in waters off British Columbia's south coast.
-
Vacations, meals, booze: Contractor used $100K of charity's money for personal expenses, B.C. court finds
A B.C. man who was hired to help a non-profit build a food hub but instead spent the money on personal expenses – including travel, restaurants, booze and cannabis – has been ordered to pay more than $120,000 in damages.
Kelowna
-
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
-
2 dead after serious crash on Highway 1 in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
-
Structures lost to Shetland Creek wildfire as more heat, thunderstorms strike parts of B.C.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.