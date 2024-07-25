Tornado near Perth, Ont. during severe weather on Wednesday, Northern Tornadoes Project says
Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project says a tornado touched down near Perth, Ont. Wednesday night, as a series of severe storms moved across eastern Ontario.
"Based on video, radar and early damage reports, at least two tornadoes occurred (Wednesday) evening – one near Perth, Ont. and one at Brossard, Que. near Montreal," the Northern Tornadoes Project said.
David Sills of the Northern Tornadoes Project said on X that damage was reported in the areas of Scotch Line and Rideau Ferry.
Environment Canada issued several weather warnings for Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Wednesday as storms moved across the region. A weather warning at 7:44 p.m. for Westport-Wolford, Kemptville, Smiths Falls, Perth and Eastern Lanark County said meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. A tornado warning was issued for Lanark County.
Environment Canada said there was a radar confirmed tornado seven kilometres southwest of Perth.
Videos on social media showed storm damage in the Rideau Ferry area just after 8 p.m., including uprooted and damaged trees.
Perth is located 85 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.
The storms also caused damage in Cornwall Wednesday afternoon, including downed trees. The City of Cornwall reported damage in the Riverdale area, with downed power lines.
No injuries were reported.
