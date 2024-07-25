Ottawa dries out after 32.8 mm of rain soaks the capital

Ottawa will receive a break from the rain this weekend, after another storm soaked the capital with heavy rain.

The forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon, before sunshine on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Environment Canada says 32.8 mm of rain was recorded at the Ottawa Airport on Wednesday as severe storms moved across the region. Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project says a tornado touched down near Perth, Ont.

Ottawa has received 150 mm of rain so far in July. A total of 47.2 mm of rain fell on July 6 during a severe storm, while Ottawa received 17.6 mm on July 15, 17.1 mm on July 11 and 15.8 mm on July 10.

July 2024 is the third wettest July in the past 10 years. Ottawa received 180 mm of rain in 2018 and 249 mm in 2017.

Here is a look at the July rainfall totals between 2015 and 2024

2024: 150 mm

2023: 142.4 mm

2022: 89 mm

2021: 104 mm

2020: 54 mm

2019: 52.1 mm

2018: 180 mm (61 mm on July 25 and 43 mm on July 23)

2017: 249 mm (79 mm on July 24, 42.6 mm on July 14 and 42 mm on July 1)

2016: 52.7 mm

2015: 40.8 mm

Ottawa received 149.5 mm of rain in June and 98.1 mm of rain in May.

Ottawa weather

Here is a look at the weather forecast for Ottawa

Mainly cloudy today with a 30 per cent chance of afternoon showers. High 21 C with the humidex making it feel like 26.

Partly cloudy tonight with a 30 per cent chance of evening showers. Low 15 C.

Sunny on Friday. High 26 C with the humidex making it feel like 30.

The outlook for Saturday calls for sunshine and a high of 28 C. Sunday will be sunny with a high of 30 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 27 C and a low of 16 C.