Three suspects in truck thefts in Shawville, Que. sought by police

La Sûreté du Québec is asking the public for help in identifying three suspects involved with a vehicle theft in Shawville, Que. last week.

The suspects entered a business located at Route 148 in a black Toyota Camry on July 18 at around 5:30 a.m. Police say that was when two of them got out of the car and left with a white 2021 Ford F-250 Lariat truck, while the third suspect took off with the Toyota Camry they came with.

The two suspects who took off with the stolen vehicle are described as males in their 20s, according to police. One was wearing a Nike hooded kangaroo shirt and the other was wearing a hooded kangaroo shirt.

Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to call police at 1-800-659-4264.