OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Three suspects in truck thefts in Shawville, Que. sought by police

    La Sûreté du Québec is asking the public for help in identifying three suspects involved with a vehicle theft in Shawville, Que. last week. (La Sûreté du Québec/ handout) La Sûreté du Québec is asking the public for help in identifying three suspects involved with a vehicle theft in Shawville, Que. last week. (La Sûreté du Québec/ handout)
    Share

    La Sûreté du Québec is asking the public for help in identifying three suspects involved with a vehicle theft in Shawville, Que. last week.

    The suspects entered a business located at Route 148 in a black Toyota Camry on July 18 at around 5:30 a.m. Police say that was when two of them got out of the car and left with a white 2021 Ford F-250 Lariat truck, while the third suspect took off with the Toyota Camry they came with.

    The two suspects who took off with the stolen vehicle are described as males in their 20s, according to police. One was wearing a Nike hooded kangaroo shirt and the other was wearing a hooded kangaroo shirt.

    Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to call police at 1-800-659-4264.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News