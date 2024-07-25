Gatineau driver facing charges after driving with dangerous speed on Hwy. 417: Ottawa OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a Gatineau, Que. driver is facing charges after driving dangerously on Highway 417 in Ottawa and failing to stop for police Tuesday evening.

Police say they received a call shortly before 10 p.m. reporting a vehicle speeding and weaving in and out of traffic on the highway near Bayshore.

The driver increased his speed even more in an attempt to flee police when officers tried to stop him, according to police

That was when officers used the Automated Licence Plate Recognition system (ALPR) to take note of the plate of the vehicle and later charged the driver.

Miguel Moniz, 37, was charged with flight from peace officer and dangerous operation.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 29.