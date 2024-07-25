OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Gatineau driver facing charges after driving with dangerous speed on Hwy. 417: Ottawa OPP

    A photo of an OPP logo. (File image) A photo of an OPP logo. (File image)
    Share

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a Gatineau, Que. driver is facing charges after driving dangerously on Highway 417 in Ottawa and failing to stop for police Tuesday evening.

    Police say they received a call shortly before 10 p.m. reporting a vehicle speeding and weaving in and out of traffic on the highway near Bayshore.

    The driver increased his speed even more in an attempt to flee police when officers tried to stop him, according to police

    That was when officers used the Automated Licence Plate Recognition system (ALPR) to take note of the plate of the vehicle and later charged the driver.

    Miguel Moniz, 37, was charged with flight from peace officer and dangerous operation.

    He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 29.

     

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News