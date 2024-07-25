Two families displaced following fire at Orleans townhouses

Residents of two townhouses in Orléans have been displaced following an overnight fire.

The Ottawa Fire Service says it received multiple 9-1-1 calls at approximately 1:35 a.m. Thursday reporting a fire and the first floor of a townhouse on fire in the 100 block of Parkrose Private.

"Upon arrival, Firefighters confirmed a car on fire and the front side of a middle-unit townhome was fully engulfed in smoke and flames," Ottawa fire said on X.

"Firefighters initiated a fast attack and confirmed the flames had travelled up to the second floor and into the attic of the home."

Firefighters pulled down parts of the ceiling on the second floor of the unit to extinguish flames inside the attic that had spread to the attic of a second home.

The fire was declared under control at 2:36 a.m.

"Firefighters performed salvage operations using tarps to protect the furniture and belongings inside the homes from smoke and water damage," fire officials said.

A firefighter was treated for a minor injury. No residents were hurt during the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.