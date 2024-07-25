These were the most commonly stolen vehicles in Ottawa in June
Ottawa police are noting a developing trend in the types of vehicles that are being targeted by thieves in the capital.
According to statistics provided to CTV News Ottawa, there were 96 confirmed vehicle thefts in June and police are noticing two models in particular.
"Tundras and Land Rovers are being targeted at significant rates over the past year, which appears to be a developing trend," police said in an email.
The most stolen vehicles in Ottawa in June were:
- Toyota Tacoma
- Toyota Tundra
- Ford F-150
- Range Rover
- Land Rover Defender
- Jeep Wrangler
- Toyota RAV4
- Toyota 4Runner
Police said just over half of the 96 vehicles that were reported stolen from Ottawa driveways in June were recovered.
Motor vehicle theft statistics in 2024 include not only those vehicles stolen by organized crime groups for the purposes of shipping overseas, but also other forms of thefts, such as joyrides, thefts of opportunity, and vehicles that are stolen for use in other crimes.
"The OPS vehicle thefts stats continue to be analyzed, validated and finalized; and as such they are a moving target," a police spokesperson said in an email.
Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs said this week that Ottawa's proximity to Montreal makes it an appealing destination for criminals hoping to ship cars overseas, but frontline patrols are becoming more successful in stopping thieves before cars get to the port.
"An owner discovers their vehicle is missing, so they call us. We've been able to respond and get that vehicle back into that driveway within a couple of hours," he said.
DEVELOPING Alberta's request for federal assistance approved after fast-moving wildfire hit Jasper National Park: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on social media that Ottawa has approved Alberta's request for federal assistance after a fast-moving wildfire hit Jasper National Park and its townsite late Wednesday.
Jasper mayor says alert system to be reviewed after message 'glitch'
More than 25,000 people have been displaced from Jasper National Park since wildfires started to threaten the picturesque corner of Alberta Rockies on Monday, but the mayor of its namesake municipality says not everyone received an evacuation alert when it was sent out.
Canada's premiers forced to confront escalating climate change-related disasters
Many of Canada's provincial and territorial leaders remained consumed by climate change-related natural disasters that have only escalated since they met for meetings in Halifax last week.
Norad intercepts Russian and Chinese bombers operating together near Alaska in apparent first
The North American Aerospace Defence Command (Norad) intercepted two Russian and two Chinese bombers flying near Alaska Wednesday in what appears to be the first time the two countries have been intercepted while operating together.
Biden explains why he ended re-election bid in Oval Office address
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered a solemn call to voters to defend the country's democracy as he laid out in an Oval Office address his decision to drop his bid for reelection and throw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris.
Barrie-Innisfil MPP 'blacked-out' and crashed car into window of child care centre
Staff at a Barrie child care centre say they are frustrated by what they call a local MPP's inadequate response after a car crashed through a window in one of the toddler rooms.
Monday breaks the record for the hottest day ever on Earth
Driven by oceans that won't cool down, an unseasonably warm Antarctica and worsening climate change, Earth's record hot streak dialed up this week, making Monday the hottest day humans have measured.
Prince Harry says lawsuits against U.K. press 'central piece' in family breakdown
Prince Harry, speaking in clips published on Wednesday from a new documentary, said his legal battles with Britain's tabloid press have contributed to the breakdown of his relationship with the royal family.
2 Canadians being 'sent home immediately,' removed from Olympic team after drone incident
An analyst and an assistant coach with Canada Soccer are being removed from the Canadian Olympic Team and 'sent home immediately,' according to the Canadian Olympic Committee.
