OTTAWA -- It's going to be a balmy Friday in Ottawa, with temperatures in the mid-teens heading into the weekend.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 14 C, more than 10 degrees above the seasonal norm. There's a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning, with the rest of the day expected to be mainly cloudy.

After Friday, things quickly return to typical November weather.

The low Friday night will drop to 1 C. Saturday will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. The high will be 3 C.

Sunday, expect periods of snow or rain with a high of 1 C.

There's also a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries on Monday, with a high of 3 C.