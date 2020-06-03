OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say they are asking for the public's help identifying two men in connection with an identity theft investigation.

Police say a victim's name was used to fraudulently apply for a credit card online. The suspects then allegedly used the credit card at shops on Ogilvie Road in Ottawa and boulevard du Plateau in Gatineau between April 2 and April 5, 2020.

The first suspect is described as dark-skinned man with a muscular build, and black hair and facial hair.

At the time the purchases were made, he was wearing a black t-shirt with white “Armani” printed across the chest, blue jeans, black shoes, a watch on his left wrist, a bracelet on his right wrist, a chain on his neck, sunglasses on top of his head and a surgical mask.

The second suspect is described as a black man, who is balding, with a black beard.

He was wearing black pants, a black t-shirt, black shoes, and white latex gloves when the purchases were made.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Organized Fraud Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5433.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.