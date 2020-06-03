Advertisement
Ottawa police seek to ID two suspects in identity theft investigation
Ottawa Police are looking to identify two men, wanted in connection with an identity theft investigation. (Ottawa Police handout)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say they are asking for the public's help identifying two men in connection with an identity theft investigation.
Police say a victim's name was used to fraudulently apply for a credit card online. The suspects then allegedly used the credit card at shops on Ogilvie Road in Ottawa and boulevard du Plateau in Gatineau between April 2 and April 5, 2020.
The first suspect is described as dark-skinned man with a muscular build, and black hair and facial hair.
At the time the purchases were made, he was wearing a black t-shirt with white “Armani” printed across the chest, blue jeans, black shoes, a watch on his left wrist, a bracelet on his right wrist, a chain on his neck, sunglasses on top of his head and a surgical mask.
The second suspect is described as a black man, who is balding, with a black beard.
He was wearing black pants, a black t-shirt, black shoes, and white latex gloves when the purchases were made.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Organized Fraud Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5433.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.