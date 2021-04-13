OTTAWA -- After several sunny days in Ottawa, things are expected to cloud over on Tuesday.

The temperature will remain well above seasonal norms, with a high of 20 C expected.

Then, there are three straight days with rain in the forecast. On Wedensday, there's a 30 per cent chance of showers with a high of 18 C.

Thursday there's a significant cooldown on the way, with a high of 10 C and a 60 per cent chance of rain that day.

And Friday will be cloudy with a high of just 8 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers.

The normal high this time of year is 11 C, according to Environment Canada.